RACINE COUNTY — Up to 3.5 inches of snow had fallen in the county as of 1 p.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to end in the early afternoon, with lingering light precipitation continuing into the evening and ending by midnight.

A measurement of 3.5 inches was taken in Mount Pleasant, while 1.5 inches fell in Elmwood Park, Halbach said. The Village of Twin Lakes in Kenosha County saw 3 inches of snow.

“Our general expectations are for a storm total about 2 to 4 (inches), maybe some localized higher spots,” Halbach said.

Up to 1.5 inches more could fall across the county before the snow stops today, he added. Most of the accumulation is expected to melt Monday morning after dawn.

Most snow accumulation was occurring on grassy surfaces and cars, but Halbach said slippery roadways still posed a risk for drivers. He said drivers should account for extra travel time.

Jonathon Sadowski

