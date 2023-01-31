Up to 11 inches of snow dumped on Racine County this weekend

In the biggest snow storm so far this 2022-23 winter season, the bulk of the accumulation this weekend occurred Saturday.

Overall, Racine County picked up anywhere from 7-11 inches of snow Saturday and Sunday.

The highest recorded snowfall in the county occurred in Burlington and totaled 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service based in Sullivan.

Near the City of Racine, snowfall ranged from 7½ inches to 8½ inches.

A few areas southwest of the city received 10.7 inches. In the center of the county, near Union Grove, 9 inches of snow was recorded.

No historic records were broken, according to the NWS, which had predicted the storm system coming five to six days beforehand.

“This is kind of a higher-end snowfall from what we’re accustomed to, but certainly not out of the question,” said Meteorologist Jaclyn Anderson of the NWS.

A snow emergency was issued for the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Anderson said the varying snowfall inch counts were not because of effects of Lake Michigan, but rather “snow banding,” or concentrated falling snow.

“The banded snowfall was the driver, instead of coming off the lake,” Anderson said. “It’s not a rare event that we saw unfold. This is the higher end from the light snowfall we see from time to time.”

No more snow is predicted during the coming week, although colder temperatures are expected, including bitterly cold temperatures on Tuesday.

The forecast looks “very dry” for at least a week; moisture doesn’t arrive until this weekend, Anderson said.

“There’s some cold fronts coming through,” she said.

Beth Santos, a mail carrier in Racine with the United States Postal Service, said she’s been working her job for 24 years, and no amount of snow is too much.

Since Santos walks so much for a living, having snow on the ground affects her job — it changes her stride. She puts fishing cleats on her shoes to prevent falls.

Santos is looking forward to warmer temperatures in the coming days and not having any more snowfall.

“There’s always a better day coming, I guess,” she said. “I’m ready to retire.”

Tom Beard with the Wind Point Department of Public Works was clearing snow Monday afternoon.

“I’d rather be skiing or sledding,” Beard joked, adding that he plans to eventually do so.

He noted the snow wasn’t a surprise, but it was a large amount.

“It was pretty. It was nice,” Beard said. “It was just a lot of snow.”

