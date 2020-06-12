Up to $100K in Humane Society donations to be matched by Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly are matching all donations up to $100,000 made to its Racine Campus through the end of the year.

Inspired by their love for animals and the construction of the new shelter in Mount Pleasant, the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly have committed to match dollar-for-dollar any contributions made to either the building project or general operations at the Racine shelter.

“We would love to do something special to honor the love we have for our animals, for the Racine community and the Wisconsin Humane Society,” said Alan and Patty Ruud.

“We hope you’ll be inspired to join us by supporting the WHS Racine Campus,” added the Ruud family.

The WHS Racine Campus officially moved into their new shelter in Mount Pleasant in March, earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHS staff knew that if at any point the shelter experienced reduced staffing or a lockdown due to the COVID-19 response, the new building was far better equipped to support both people and animals.