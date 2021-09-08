Unvaccinated City of Racine workers to be tested weekly for COVID-19

The other reason the policy does not include the entire workforce, Vornholt added, is because the city does not want to put undue strain on the COVID testing system, which right now is widely available and free.

However, with the emergence of the variants, the CDC could very well come back and recommend everyone in a workforce be tested, Vornholt added, at which point the city could update its policy.

Fiscal impacts

Currently, if an employee of the city comes down with COVID, they have to use their own sick time or vacation time to recover.

Alderman Jeffery Peterson noted the city was “encouraging and trying to reward people for being vaccinated.” As such, he suggested the city continue to pay vaccinated people who are infected with COVID rather than have them use up their sick leave or vacation time.

Vornholt said the city was evaluating that proposal and said “I think that makes a lot of sense.” However, the matter definitely needed more examination, Vornholt later added.

Peterson proposed the change in sick time pay for those with COVID as an amendment to the testing policy, but, because the recommendation had a fiscal impact, it has to be directed to committee.