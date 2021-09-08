 Skip to main content
Unvaccinated City of Racine workers to be tested weekly for COVID-19
CITY OF RACINE EMPLOYEES

Unvaccinated City of Racine workers to be tested weekly for COVID-19

RACINE — The City Council voted Tuesday to implement a COVID-19 testing policy for unvaccinated city workers.

The matter was deferred from the Aug. 31 meeting as the city negotiated with the unions representing the Racine police and fire departments. Those discussions are ongoing and not public.

The vote to implement a testing policy was 8-4, with Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Marcus West, Sam Peete, C.J. Rouse, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voting in favor. Aldermen Henry Perez and Melissa Kaprelian were absent from the meeting.

Starting Monday, city employees who are not vaccinated must deliver to Human Resources proof of a negative COVID-19 test every week.

Testing policy

The testing policy was put into place as the number of cases of COVID remains high and the rate of vaccination remained low.

The case rate in Racine County is 229.74 active cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate for City of Racine residents is even higher: 242.34 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stressed that vaccination is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, in conjunction with the measures recommended throughout the pandemic: handwashing, social distancing and face masks.

Further, these steps were thought necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to those who cannot get the vaccine because they are too young or for other medical reasons.

The proponents of the city’s new testing policy argue that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and prevents the illness, and “the refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine not only endangers individuals, but the entire community.”

The policy goes on to say that there is the potential that the refusal to vaccinate could jeopardize “the progress made against the public health emergency by allowing the virus to transmit more freely and mutate into more transmissible or deadly variants.”

City employees who decline to both be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test could be suspended without pay until a negative test result is provided. After 30 days, the person could be terminated.

Unvaccinated

Jeff Coe headshot

Coe

Alderman Jeff Coe asked why the city was only requiring negative COVID tests for the city’s unvaccinated workers when there were cases of vaccinated people getting COVID.

Paul Vornholt

Vornholt

Paul Vornholt, the city’s administrator, explained the policy was the result of CDC guidance.

“Right now, the CDC says the best thing you can do is get vaccinated, and it minimizes the severity, and it minimizes the hospitalization,” Vornholt said. He added it was important that the vaccinated city workers feel safe and comfortable while at work.

The other reason the policy does not include the entire workforce, Vornholt added, is because the city does not want to put undue strain on the COVID testing system, which right now is widely available and free.

However, with the emergence of the variants, the CDC could very well come back and recommend everyone in a workforce be tested, Vornholt added, at which point the city could update its policy.

Fiscal impacts

Currently, if an employee of the city comes down with COVID, they have to use their own sick time or vacation time to recover.

Jeffrey Peterson, City of Racine alderman, headshot

Peterson

Alderman Jeffery Peterson noted the city was “encouraging and trying to reward people for being vaccinated.” As such, he suggested the city continue to pay vaccinated people who are infected with COVID rather than have them use up their sick leave or vacation time.

Vornholt said the city was evaluating that proposal and said “I think that makes a lot of sense.” However, the matter definitely needed more examination, Vornholt later added.

Peterson proposed the change in sick time pay for those with COVID as an amendment to the testing policy, but, because the recommendation had a fiscal impact, it has to be directed to committee.

The Finance & Personnel Committee is scheduled take up the discussion Monday if the recommendation is drafted in time.

The proposal concerned employees who are not union members as the city continues to negotiate with the police and fire unions.

