Unsuccessful school board candidates received $1,000 each from Racine County GOP, new filings show

BURLINGTON — Partisan money is turning up in nonpartisan school board elections for the second year in a row.

Campaign finance disclosures show that school board candidates Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller both accepted Republican Party donations in their 2022 campaigns in the Burlington Area School District.

Melby received a $1,000 donation Feb. 15 from the Racine County Republican Party, and Mueller received a $1,000 donation March 23 from the same GOP organization.

Public school districts in Wisconsin are officially nonpartisan, so no party affiliations appear on ballots. School board members do not typically associate themselves with any political party, but that has become more common in recent years across the state.

Melby said he is a Republican Party member who supports GOP values, but he said the partisan donation to his campaign would have had no impact on his school board service.

“I ran for school board as a nonpartisan with nonpartisan goals,” Melby said. “I was clear when I took the donation that there were no strings attached and that I wouldn’t be manipulated by money.”

Mueller declined to comment.

Both candidates lost their school board bids April 5, as voters instead re-elected incumbents Barry Schmaling and Kevin Bird for two school board seats that were on the ballot.

Schmaling reported that he funded his campaign with personal resources while Bird filed an exemption indicating that he spent less than $2,000, which means he did not have to submit a detailed disclosure.

Final campaign finance reports for the April 5 elections were due July 15.

The school board candidates spent their donations on signs, postage, websites, advertising and other materials designed to build name recognition with local voters.

Last year, Burlington school board candidates Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown both reported receiving campaign donations from the Racine County Republican Party. Wishau, who is now also a Racine County Board supervisor, and Brown both were elected to the school board last year.

Both also got money from a political action committee associated with Rebecca Kleefisch, a former Republican lieutenant governor currently seeking her party’s nomination in this year’s race for governor.

While Kleefisch did not make campaign donations in Burlington this year, she did issue public endorsements of nonpartisan school board candidates around the state, including both Melby and Mueller.

According to the final reports, Mueller spent the most of Burlington’s four school board candidates, at $4,228, followed by Schmaling’s expenditures totaling $3,129 and Melby at $2,785.

Among Mueller’s reported donors was someone identified only as anonymous who gave $60, plus another identified only as “Tom C.” of Oak Creek who gave $100. He received donations from individuals residing as far away as Colorado, Washington and Alaska.

Bird’s exemption for spending less than $2,000 means he does not have to submit any other disclosure unless he surpasses the $2,000 threshold.