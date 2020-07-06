You are the owner of this article.
Unresponsive 3-year-old girl rescued from pool at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort
Caledonia

Unresponsive 3-year-old girl rescued from pool at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

CALEDONIA — Tragedy was averted Saturday when a 3-year-old Kenosha girl was saved by her father and a nurse bystander during a near-drowning incident at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.

The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

"The parents were in attendance ... at the pool," according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder. "The 3-year-old was rescued by the father and brought out to the pool edge. The 3-year-old was attended by a nurse who was a bystander. The nurse provided care and the child was breathing and conscious when the ambulance showed up."

Roeder said the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa as a precaution.

“The ride to the hospital was uneventful,” he said. “The child was napping in mom’s lap.”

This article was updated on July 7th to reflect additional incident information provided to The Journal Times by the Caledonia Fire Department.

