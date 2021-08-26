UPDATED: New information was provided to The Journal Times on Thursday with updated ESSER Funding Data, resulting in changes to the expected funds for school districts. The Joint Finance Committee is still reviewing the DPI's proposed allocations. Data in this story has been updated to reflect the more recent numbers.

Racine County schools are receiving nearly $97 million in COVID-19 pandemic aid from the federal government. School leaders say short-term help won’t close gaps between students and leaves the most vulnerable kids no better off.

In March 2020, the pandemic led Wisconsin schools to close their doors and attempt to continue educating virtually. Through Zoom, Google Classroom and a slew of other online tools, educators did what they could.

Gaps appeared anyway.

Congress made more than $160 billion available in the short term to help schools close those gaps as the pandemic continues.

School leaders say this one-time aid is not the answer. Year-over-year funding is needed, they say, but state and national leaders have been slow or unwilling to commit to substantial, permanent change.

This new money won’t last, nor will it bring substantive change, according to local educational leaders.

Unprecedented loss

The 2020-21 academic year was no easier than the year prior. Schools debated how best to continue educating while keeping their students safe while still trying to educate them, implementing remote, hybrid and in-person options. As COVID-19 cases began to dwindle, so did restrictions. But, students had already paid the price.

On average, students were five months behind in math and four months behind in reading at the end of the 2020-21 school year, according to research by McKinsey and Company. Local districts were no exception.

Districtwide, Racine Unified School District had 4,553 students failing at least one class the first semester of the 2018-19 school year and 4,801 the first semester of 2019-20. The first semester of the 2020-21 school year, however, the district had 5,086 students failing at least one class.

Burlington Area School District saw the number of students failing at least one class between Dyer Intermediate, Karcher Middle and Burlington High schools rise from 97 to 164 to 339 over the last three full school years.

Short-term aid, short-term solution

To mitigate this unprecedented learning loss, Congress set up the Elementary And Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which has been added to repeatedly since March 2020 to now include more than $165 billion.

Wisconsin is receiving about $3.04 billion of that. The funds are a series of one-time grants, the last of which will be available through September 2024.

Of that $3.04 billion, Racine County school districts received about $99 million combined, according to data compiled by the Associated Press.

Milwaukee Public Schools received $10,658 in ESSER funding per student and RUSD received $4,846 per student. Meanwhile, Waterford High School received $834 per student.

The funds were allocated to states based on the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, amended by 2015’s Every Student Succeeds Act, which provides financial assistance to educational agencies and schools with higher numbers of children from low-income families.

For instance, MPS has 74,683 students; 31.6% of them come from families with incomes below the poverty line and 44.3% come from families receiving food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, aka SNAP), according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

In RUSD, there are 17,529 students; 19.8% of the students come from families with incomes below the poverty level, according to NCES. Of RUSD families, 33.3% of them receive food stamps or SNAP benefits.

Conversely, just 1.5% of the 1,064 students Waterford High serves live below the poverty line, according to NCES, and 10.1% of its students come from families that receive SNAP benefits.

The surrounding community of Waterford High, according to the same data, has a median household income of $92,336; compared to $41,838 for MPS or $55,116 for RUSD.

A caveat of the funding is funds state governors are permitted to allocate, otherwise known as Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Grant Program, which is coming in two waves. This program, according to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office, allowed the governor to award funds to the districts most impacted by COVID-19, based on recommendations from the state Department of Public Instruction.

The recommendations from DPI, Agni said, were based on four categories:

Percentage of students scoring below basic on English language arts.

Percentage of students from economically disadvantaged families.

Percentage of households with no electronic devices.

Percentage of households with no internet.

“Those in the top 35% of all LEAs (Local Education Agencies) based on the criteria were deemed to be the most impacted by school closures, and thus eligible for GEER funds,” Evers Press Assistant Chet Agni said in an email. “This resulted in awarding funds from GEER I to 156 LEAs and three tribal schools.” Evers has awarded, via DPI, $46.6 million to 156 Wisconsin LEAs and 3 Tribal Schools.

While GEER I was based on an application and need basis, the University of Wisconsin will receive all of GEER II to assist with COVID-19 testing plans, according to Agni.

Districts are still waiting to find out exactly how much they’ll be getting in the third wave of ESSER funds.

However, ESSER I and II have widely been earmarked, or even already spent. Three of the largest districts in the county — Racine Unified School District, Burlington Area School District and Waterford Union High School District — reported spending a large portion of funds on technology and virtual offerings to assist with remote learning.

Some spending so far, more in store

Waterford High School District Superintendent Lucas Francois said a majority of the ESSER I funding in his district went towards covering tuition for JEDI Virtual School, a public charter school that collaborates with districts, as well as hot spots so students could actually access online learning. The district, Francois said, also used services from Hāpara, a Google Classroom management service.

“Then, in the second round of ESSER, we used all of those funds for our JEDI tuition for our students that were receiving online instruction,” Francois said.

Similarly, RUSD invested ESSER I funds for “immediate student, family and staff needs” resulting from the transition to remote learning as well as COVID-19 safety measures. The district is still finalizing plans for ESSER II and III, though plans involve COVID-19 preparedness, learning loss and mental health support, technology, continued staff employment and services to special populations, according to RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp.

Tapp emphasized that very few plans are set in stone and that things may change based on community feedback, which overwhelmingly supported addressing and overcoming barriers to learning, in-school social and emotional learning, assessing and addressing learning loss, outreach and services to special populations, increasing access to nutritious foods and leverage community organizations to meaningfully engage with parents and other stakeholders.

“No plans are set in stone yet, with the exception of things related to preparedness and response to COVID-19 since these pertain to the health and safety of students, staff and families,” Tapp said in an email.

While WUHS has yet to receive the ESSER III funds, it will likely be used to reimburse devices that were provided to students, such as Chromebooks and iPads, according to Francois. The reality of the funding, he said, while helpful, was that it is one-time and would likely not be the factor that helps districts catch their students back up.

For schools nationwide, there were the many unforeseen costs associated with the pandemic such as masks, hand sanitizer or higher rated air ventilation filters, which can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC. These costs, Francois explained, meant the ESSER funds are going to be short-lived.

“So, there really wasn’t any new money; it just replaced some of the additional costs that schools had to incur in order to operate,” Francois said. “So similarly, going forward, we still have a gap of knowledge that was lost when students were not in school, that we need to remediate. And these funds, although helpful, are not going to cover the full costs of services and staffing that we’re going to need to give students the extended time that they need to catch back up and to even propel forward in the years to come.”

Unsure on usefulness

For a time earlier this year, Wisconsin’s Republican budget-writers put $2.3 billion of Wisconsin’s ESSER funding in jeopardy by not budgeting a federal minimum in funding for Wisconsin to qualify to receive the money; conservatives argued that, if the federal government is going to give so much, why should Wisconsin’s taxpayers need to chip in?

Republicans later moved the money around and the 2021-23 state budget was signed by Evers. But even during that time, BASD School Board President Peter Turke said he was unsure how useful the ESSER funds would actually be.

Now, Turke said he is still unsure.

With ESSER funds came specifications on what they could be used for. While saying he was grateful for the funds, as they would help the district offset costs caused by the pandemic, he held more hope for discussions at the state level about a possible increase in special education funding.

“To me, that would be vital, because that’s something that we’re underfunded on,” Turke said. “And every year, we have to pull from our general fund balance. And we want to make sure our special ed kids, obviously, receive an outstanding education.”

During a community feedback event last month, RUSD leaders were also acutely aware of the limited capacity of the funding.

Their presentation began with a warning in a red box: “Funding cliffs are typical when federal relief aid stops.”

Each district expressed gratitude for the funding, but seemed to land on the same page — school district budgets, as always in Wisconsin, will be tight. When asked what needs to happen for true remediation to occur, Francois said there needs to be recurring sources of funding.

“We are already living within our means because of the state imposed revenue caps,” Francois said. “But if we want to go above and beyond the services that we deliver traditionally every day in and day out, and try to do more to remediate the kids above and beyond the normal school day, we need recurring funds.”

