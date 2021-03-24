 Skip to main content
Unoccupied farmhouse destroyed in blaze
Unoccupied farmhouse destroyed in blaze

Yorkville farmhouse on fire

An unoccupied farmhouse on Spring Street in Yorkville was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

YORKVILLE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed heavy dark smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 18100 block of Spring Street at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday while on routine patrol.

It was then discovered that an unoccupied old farmhouse was fully engulfed in fire which was approximately 50 feet from the primary residence on the property. The deputy attempted to notify the homeowners by knocking at their door. After no response, the deputy was able to make entry into the residence and notify the sleeping homeowners that the adjacent farmhouse was on fire.

The deputy was able to have the homeowner and his family successfully evacuate their residence. No injuries were reported but it is believed that four chickens did not survive.

This incident is currently under investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

