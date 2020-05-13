United Way's Do More 24 launches Thursday to help area nonprofits net donations

RACINE — From noon Thursday through noon Friday, more than 30 nonprofits serving Racine County will engage supporters, approach new audiences and raise critical funds during an annual event called Do More 24 hosted by the United Way of Racine County.
“Do More 24 is an opportunity for our community to discover new partnerships and support unrecognized needs,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “This is a time of urgent need, and we as a county need to support all corners of our community. Those who live and work here have always displayed an impressive drive to serve one another, and this event will tap into that spirit to amplify our generosity across the whole community.”
Do More 24 raises nearly $40,000 annually for nonprofits supporting Racine County. Although each nonprofit participates via its own unique campaign, United Way connects participants’ efforts into a unified movement.
United Way sponsors the platform that collects the nonprofits into a digital hub at DoMore24Racine.org. It also uses its wide base of supporters to promote participating nonprofits to a broader audience and provides resources and guidance to increase fundraisers’ impact.
Although Do More 24 officially kicks off at noon on Thursday, early donations are being accepted. The website, DoMore24Racine.org, will remain open for fundraising until May 29 to allow organizations needing extra support or running extended fundraisers an easy way to continue their campaigns.
Participating organizations include the Hospitality Center, HOPES Center of Racine and HALO (a joint effort); FOCUS, Health Care Network and Racine Friendship Clubhouse (a joint effort); Racine County Food Bank; and the Racine Zoological Society.
