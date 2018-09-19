BURLINGTON — The United Way of Racine County's Burlington office will have a new, rent-free home at the Thrivent Financial office, 400 N. Pine St.
A press release United Way released on Monday, stated that the move is a result of Thrivent's long-standing relationship with United Way.
The Burlington Thrivent office, headed by Scott Herrmann, has been a supporter of United Way initiatives such as the Imagination Library, Born Learning Trails and the Day of Caring.
"We can't do what we do without strong community partners like Scott Herrmann and Thrivent," stated Rodney Prunty, president and CEO of the United Way of Racine County. "We are so grateful to Scott and his team for finding yet another way to support the United Way."
Thrivent, a not-for-profit insurance and financial services company, is offering United Way the space rent-free. A United Way employee will work out of the office twice a week.
"We are proud supporters of the United Way and we were happy to find another way to work with the organization so they can continue to serve in Western Racine County," said Herrmann.
The United Way's Burlington office was located at 615 N. Pine St. for nine years. It moved to its new location at 400 N. Pine on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.