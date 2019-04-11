RACINE COUNTY — After six years with the United Way of Racine County, the organization's president and CEO, Rodney Prunty, on Thursday announced his resignation, effective June 5.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Racine,” Prunty said. “This is a unique community with a strong philanthropic spirit, a culture of volunteerism, and community leaders whose unprecedented collaboration across sectors improves education outcomes, increases economic mobility, and ensures that everyone has the opportunity to be healthier.”
Prunty has accepted a position to work with the United Way of Central New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M, beginning on June 12.
“Rodney has been an outstanding community leader who worked tirelessly to make Racine County a better place and achieved much success. We thank him for his commitment and service and wish him all the best in his next endeavor,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.
When Prunty departs, Karin Kirchmeier — United Way of Racine County vice president of community impact — will serve as the organization's acting CEO until a replacement is found.
“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Rodney for his years of service at United Way of Racine County,” said Rebecca Mason, United Way of Racine County board chairwoman. “Rodney’s outstanding leadership, passion and vision have helped reshape and elevate our organization and the Racine community."
Education, community focus
Before coming to Racine in August 2013, Prunty worked at the United Way of Rock River Valley in Rockford, Ill. During his time in Racine, Prunty has worked with the United Way board and staff to develop United Way’s strategic plan and refine its mission to focus on building an educated workforce.
This focus led to United Way’s partnership with Racine Unified School District and other community partners which collaborated to bring the first community school, Knapp Elementary, to Racine County.
After three years under the LIFT community school strategy, Knapp’s students have increased in reading and math achievement, and parent engagement has exponentially increased, the release said.
LIFT stands for Link and Inspire for Tomorrow, which aims to bring new resources and programming to a school to turn it into a community hub for the whole neighborhood, supporting not just students but also families and other community members as well.
The LIFT model will expand to Julian Thomas Elementary this fall.
"Rodney Prunty has done great work to improve the capacity of our United Way. Programs like the neighborhood schools have been transformative," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "His departure is a real loss for the Racine community."
In addition to community school work, United Way said, Prunty helped introduced community conversations which focused on race and equity to build new bridges and celebrate all people who live and work in the community.
"I am fortunate to have worked with so many individuals who are tirelessly dedicated to making a difference," Prunty stated. "For that reason and many others, Racine will always have a special place in my heart.”
Throughout his time, Prunty sustained fundraising totals in the top 10 percent per capita in the United Way network and oversaw the top three fundraising campaigns in United Way of Racine County’s history.
"Rodney did an outstanding job leading the United Way of Racine County," said Matt Montemuro, president of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce. "He was an asset to our community and he will be missed."
"It has been a great pleasure to work with Rodney," Mason said. "Although we are sad he is leaving, we celebrate his success and wish (him) and his family good luck in this next chapter of their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I think he did a pretty good job. There will always be folks in disagreement but under his direction U/W identified that job skills and training was the new direction to take based on Racine's current profile.
Tough decision as it impacted other orgs, but it was the right direction.
Now U/W needs to take it a bit further and actually implement tight directives and repercussions for the orgs that do not have a comprehensive financial system in place to accurately track the income and expenses or the real outcomes - lots of them out there. They then need to be held accountable when they do not. That does not occur, in large part because the current committees do not know what to look for or what questions to ask.
Its not U/W's moneys it is the donors who give to them and it is their responsibility to spend it wisely. I think Mr. Prunty did pretty well - but the system definitely needs improvement. Enhanced transparency, financially more knowledgeable volunteers and definitely stronger accountability practices for the partner providers.
HUGE amounts of inefficiencies in many agencies.
Just a stepping stone. He was a tourist. Shameful.
6 years = tourist? I want to go on vacation with you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.