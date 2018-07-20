RACINE — Taking what it learned during two years of community listening sessions, United Way of Racine County is ready to work toward creating a more equitable and inclusive local society.
During an event on Thursday highlighting the organization’s findings, United Way of Racine County’s president and chief professional officer, Rodney Prunty, spoke about the importance of focusing on race, equity and inclusivity.
“We know our community won’t reach its fullest potential unless all of us succeed,” he said. “That is the goal.”
United Way highlighted three steps to equity it identified, based on feedback from the community. They are: An inclusivity pledge, a community wide diversity council and an event celebrating all cultures.
Steven Mussenden, executive director of Racine Literacy Council, asked all those present to take out their phones and sign the declaration of inclusivity pledge, and to commit to taking action to address personal biases.
Those who sign the pledge, at unitedwayracine.org/declaration-inclusion, will receive a quarterly newsletter from the United Way that will provide information about dissolving biases and ways to stay involved.
The aim of the community-wide diversity council is to engage business partners in the areas of race, equity and inclusion. The goal of the council is to provide business representatives with the training and support to implement inclusion and diversity strategies in their own workplaces, resulting in more diverse and inclusive workplaces.
The community diversity celebration, to be hosted by the United Way, along with Racine County, Higher Expectations and Visioning a Greater Racine, is set for Oct. 6 at Festival Hall.
Its organizers want the event to be a coming together of all cultures. The free-admission celebration will include multicultural foods, items for purchase and live performances.
“The core team knows that these tactics will not solve all of the community issues that surround race, equity and inclusion but we do feel these solutions are a positive start and direct response from our community,” Mussenden said.
Community conversations
The United Way of Racine County determined its step to equity through 26 conversations with 300 community members over the past two years.
During the conversations, community members identified challenges, aspirations and solutions related to race, equity and inclusion.
Some challenges:
- Some people don’t understand racism or believe that it exists
- Addressing systemic inequities
- Racially segregated neighborhoods
Participants also said that there is a disproportionate allocation of funds away from neighborhoods of color, including housing, transportation, education, and even grocery stores.
Some aspirations:
- Having a business community that reflects the demographics of the rest of the community
- Acceptance of racial differences
- Diverse leadership throughout all sectors of Racine County
Some solutions:
- Opportunities to educate the community about the history of race and its implications in today’s society.
- Community leaders who will take action to address the challenges around racial inequities
- A community-wide event to learn about and celebrate cultural differences
The data
Genie Webb, outreach specialist for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative, spoke about the importance of marrying qualitative data, like that from the community conversations with quantitative data.
Around 14.5 percent of black babies born in Racine County have a low birth weight, compared to 1.6 percent of white babies and 6.7 percent of Hispanic babies, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Webb said that a lack of prenatal care for black mothers in Racine County negatively affects birth weight.
Black students are suspended at higher rates than both their Hispanic and white classmates. A quarter of black Racine Unified students were suspended during the 2015-16 school year, more than twice the average of all student suspensions combined.
The black unemployment rate for the city of Racine is 18 percent, according to the American Community survey, while the rate for whites and Hispanics are 9 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The unemployment rate is negatively correlated with educational attainment, Webb said, so the more educated the workforce, the lower the unemployment rate.
Prunty told the crowd that systemic racism had been in place for hundreds of years. He added that no individual person is responsible for the institution of these system, but that everyone should be compelled to work together constructively to change it.
We can’t let the data weigh us down, we can’t let what we know to be system inequities discourage us,” Prunty said. “And we can’t let the actions of a few jade our view of the world and drive a wedge deeper between us.”
No one group, race or system can create lasting societal change by themselves, he said.
“It takes all of us,” Prunty said.
@Silencio I believe the homeless population makes up nearly 1% of all of Racine’s population. Yes nobody should be homeless, but I believe United Way’s goal is to be proactive and prevent individuals from reaching that low by addressing the inequities and racial disparities we currently see. It’s time we look at root causes and address them.
The housing first model implemented in other communities is a great model but I’ve yet to see some our local shelters take initiative to move things forward and just continue to do things as they always have; stats quo. Maybe it’s time for some people to retire and let others come in to get things done.
"if any bias is present in the decisions made by United Way it may be that the largest employers and givers have a larger say", sounds like a poorly camouflaged admission to me. Does bias exist or does it not and if it does not then why must you justify it because employers are larger. Bias is political.
I am not justifying any bias. Not all bias is political. I favor mexican food over chinese food. It's a bias but it's not political.
I stopped giving to United Way years ago when they first started to become politicized. Their conversion seems to be completed.
United Way is not a politically driven organization. It is a primarily an organization that raises funds for local charities and allocates those funds based on merit and needs. Volunteers from the community are in charge of making those decisions. Many of the volunteers work for local businesses and if any bias is present in the decisions made by United Way it may be that the largest employers and givers have a larger say.
