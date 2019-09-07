RACINE — United Way of Racine County has announced it named Ali Haigh its new president and CEO.
Haigh becomes the first female leader in the organization’s 97-year history, according to a release from the United Way publicly released Sunday morning.
She replaces previous President and CEO Rodney Prunty, who left earlier this year.
Haigh served as a loaned employee with United Way of Racine County in 2011 and joined the staff the following year, serving first as manager of investor relations, then in her most recent role as vice president of investor relations, where she oversaw the organization’s fundraising and marketing.
In addition, Haigh led the organization’s work in diversity, equity and inclusion: overseeing two years of Community Conversations dedicated to race and equity; implementing OneRacine, Racine’s celebration of diversity; and launching the organization’s Diversity Council to lead other companies in implementing equitable practices.
Haigh steps into her new role as president and CEO effective immediately.
“Our mission is to mobilize the caring power of Racine County to improve lives and transform our community. We’re thrilled that Ali will be leading us in this mission,” Steve McLaughlin, United Way’s board chairman, said in a news release. “Ali has an outstanding track record of accomplishment, and the board looks forward to supporting her success as our president and CEO.”
Haigh, 40, is a Racine native and graduate of Horlick High School and Alverno College, where she earned a degree in community leadership and development. She is single and has three children.
Asked what will be her top goal as CEO, Haigh replied, “To continue to advance our community in the direction it’s going in.”
Haigh led United Way’s transition to engagement-based fundraising strategies such as Day of Caring, mobile giving and affinity groups such as Women United.
Her leadership enabled United Way to achieve key fundraising goals, strengthening its ability to achieve community impact outcomes, the organization stated.
Haigh also regularly presents and instructs at United Way conferences throughout the nation, and she is a member of United Way Worldwide’s Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development, or LEAD, Board of Directors.
“Ali clearly differentiated herself as the top choice out of a large pool of excellent candidates,” said Rebecca Mason, who chaired the board’s search committee.
“We conducted a comprehensive, nationwide search that included more than 100 candidates. What impressed the search committee the most about Ali is her passion for United Way, her sense of pride about the Racine community, her authenticity, her collaborative work style, and her proven ability to build strong relationships with donors, partner providers and community leaders,” Mason stated.
In a release Haigh stated, “I’m honored to have been chosen as the next president and CEO ... I thank the board and search committee members for putting their trust in me, and I look forward to the work we can do with our staff, donors, partners and other community leaders to live our values and achieve a great impact in Racine County.”
