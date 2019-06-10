RACINE — The United Way of Racine County is looking to fill the position of president and CEO.
The Board of Directors of United Way of Racine County has embarked on a national search after the resignation of Rodney Prunty, who took a position with the United Way of Central New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M.
“Our goal is to ensure that the person we choose for our next CEO will continue the momentum we have built during these last five years,” Board Chair Rebecca Mason said.
United Way of Racine County is a resource development and community-impact organization charged with meeting the needs of the entire Racine County community. The mission is to improve lives and create lasting community change in partnership with others.
The board has selected Spano Pratt Executive Search to lead the search for a replacement.
For a full job profile and contact information, go online to: www.spanopratt.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/United-Way-Racine-CEO-Job-Profile.pdf.
Job description
The position description states that the president/CEO will: confront the complex realities of the environment and simultaneously maintains faith in a different and better future, providing purpose, direction, and motivation and first ensures that the right people are in the right roles at the right times; and will foster commitment, trust, and collaboration among multi-cultural leaders and stakeholders.
The president/CEO will understand the dynamics of local, regional, and national environments, and work on an agenda rooted in the community’s own perception of its needs and aspirations and possesses a high-level of broad business and management skills and is effective at generating financial support for the organization. The president/CEO will value the power of networks; striving to leverage United Way’s breadth of community presence, relationships, and strategy.
