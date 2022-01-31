United Way invites the community to learn more about EITC

RACINE — United Way of Racine County invites eligible Racine County taxpayers, employers and service providers to learn more about the benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other tax resources by attending a virtual lunch and learn about the EITC at noon Friday, Jan. 28.

Jan. 28, 2022, marks the 16th anniversary of EITC Awareness Day, a nationwide effort to increase awareness about the EITC and other refundable credits. Workers may get a larger tax refund this year because of the EITC, but to get it, they must file a tax return and claim it. This year, the Internal Revenue Service is promoting the EITC and providing information on other refundable tax credits that taxpayers may be eligible for. These include the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC) and/or the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC).

Racine County residents who worked last year and had an income of less than $57,414 can check their eligibility for the EITC, which can mean a tax refund of around $1,500 to $6,700. In 2021, 350,000 Wisconsin taxpayers were able to claim a total of $784 million through the EITC.

The EITC is complex. It varies by income, family size and filling status. To be eligible, taxpayers must have earned income or certain disability income. This means they must have income from working for someone or working for themselves. United Way’s virtual lunch and learn about the EITC will help employers, individuals and others learn more about how to claim the EITC.

To register for EITC Day Lunch and Learn, go to https://conta.cc/35vHo6z.

