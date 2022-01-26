United Way celebrates 2021 campaign with virtual victory

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is dedicating an entire week to the celebration of its 99th campaign with its upcoming Virtual Victory Week Jan. 24-28.

The virtual festivities will include a social media campaign to recognize current and previous Victory Award winners, and a Victory webpage showing United Way’s impact and thanking the community for another successful campaign.

This year, United Way honored seven recipients with awards. They are:

Rebecca Mannetter and Linda Wheeler of Johnson Keland Management won the 2021 ECC of the Year Award. They were able to increase their campaign donation this year by 3% and always have 100% participation in their workplace campaign.

Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) won the 2021 Live United Award. RCEDC employees show strong engagement in their workplace campaign, and have always been willing to step up and try new things, such as buying holiday gifts for families in need and running drives for Racine’s community schools.

Johnson Financial Group won the 2021 Chairman’s Club Award. Johnson Financial Group has been a Chairman’s Club member, meaning their yearly giving is $50,000 or more, for 10 years. Johnson Financial Group employees volunteer their time for various United Way initiatives and the campaign cabinet.

Ralph Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, won the 2021 Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award. Malicki has shown a willingness to volunteer his time with United Way, including his commitment as the 2021-23 United Way board chair. He also sits on the Racine Zoological Society Board and the Racine County Food Bank Board.

Twin Disc won the 2021 SC Johnson Loyal Contributor Award. Twin Disc has run a successful campaign for many years. Employees have been engaged with campaign and other United Way efforts designed to better the Racine County community. Lorrie Emmons from InSinkErator was also awarded the 2021 Community Award for her years of dedication to the United Way community campaign.

United Way of Racine County also recognizes the support of the 2021 Victory sponsors: Johnson Financial Group, Gateway Technical College and Racine County.

“We are incredibly thankful to our community, our sponsors and everyone else who made our 99th campaign so successful,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO. “Thanks to you, we’ve been able to make meaningful, shared impact in our community for almost 100 years.”

United Way of Racine County created impact in numerous ways in 2021. In December, thanks to a grant from the City of Racine, United Way was able to provide winter clothing gear to approximately 600 community school students. During the summer, around 140 community school students participated in a summer school extended learning program, a partnership between United Way and the Racine Unified School District. Throughout the course of 2021, United Way awarded $380,619 in COVID Relief Funds to local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the UWRC COVID Relief Fund and nearly $300,000 in training and technology needs to local nonprofits through the Training and Technology Fund.

To learn more about this year’s Victory celebration, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/victory.

