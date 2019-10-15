{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Custom-made map towels of old Racine and Kenosha counties. A magnetic, wall-mounted knife rack made from a wine barrel top. Wine bottle candles — with the bottle lying on its side.

Those are among the eye-catching gift items one can currently find at Downtown’s newest shop, Authentique, 408 Main St. The store is a smaller version of the original Authentique at 625 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha, opened by founder-owner Kimberly Warner two years ago this month.

“We are a gift store, but we offer unique items,” Warner, a Yorkville resident, said Sunday. “Because I am such a supporter of not only small business but women in business, about 90% of the products that I search out and find are from small businesses that are owned by women.”

To keep her store — now stores — fresh and interesting, Warner said, she switches out products continually.

“But I try to carry about 85 to 90% of things you can’t find anywhere else in Wisconsin. Sometimes we carry things that aren’t anywhere else in the country, like our wine barrel lines that come from Canada.”

Warner’s new Authentique — the name is French for “authentic” — is only destined for a three-month run, through Dec. 31.

“The concept for the pop-up shop in Racine,” she said, is “I was hoping that this would be a three-month sample to maybe get Racinians to drive to Kenosha (where she has four to five times more display space) because it’s incredible how many people in Racine have never been to Downtown Kenosha, and vice versa.

“I wanted to help rebuild (Downtown) Racine with a pop-up shop during this fourth quarter, the busiest month, so we’re hoping to give people a taste of what the big store is down in Kenosha … my heart is really in rebuilding downtowns.”

The story is more important

Warner said finding items for her inventory starts with her love of shopping. When she spots something that hooks her, she goes to meet the other small-business owner and then buys directly from them. Then she shares information about the makers at her main store.

“I’m trying to meet these people and show my customers the story of where their gift comes from, because the story is so much more important to the gift than the actual gift.” People feel more connected to the gift when they know the story behind it, she said.

Warner said Authentique has a wide price range: there is jewelry from $25 to $135; smaller items for $12 or $14, greeting cards for $4 but also candles that cost $180, “and they sell.”

Authentique is currently open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. However, the plan is to add days of operation starting in November and ramp up to seven days a week by Christmas. For more information call 262-612-3032.

