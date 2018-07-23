RACINE — Although union membership is down statewide, some local organizations persevered through the effects of Right to Work legislation, passed in 2015. Labor organizations impacted by last month’s Supreme Court decision plan to do the same.
Both the Racine Education Association, which represents teachers in the Racine Unified School District, and Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which represents more than 10,000 members in law enforcement across the state, believe potential members see the value in the services unions provide.
The Right to Work legislation, signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker in March 2015 and the 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision on June 27 prevent unions from charging non-members to fund collective bargaining. Right to Work impacted the REA, but not the WPPA, as the Right to Work legislation didn’t apply to public safety workers. But WPPA will be impacted by the recent Supreme Court decision.
REA
Angelina Cruz, president of the REA, said her organization began to focus more closely on finding new members after Right to Work was passed.
“It is different now,” Cruz said. “We’re on a continuous cycle of recruiting members.”
Although she declined to provide specific numbers, Cruz said the law has impacted REA’s membership.
She added that the association was still the strongest union in Racine and Kenosha counties.
“People do recognize the value of belonging to the union,” Cruz said.
WPPA
Jim Palmer, executive director of WPPA, also said his organization’s more than 10,000 members recognize the importance of the services it offers.
The WPPA represents the vast majority of law enforcement officers in Wisconsin through 300 local association affiliates. The local affiliates in the Racine Police Department are the Racine Police Association and the Staff Officers Association.
WPPA represents members in collective bargaining, negotiates contract and enforces them, lobbies state lawmakers and represents officers facing disciplinary action. The most significant service WPPA provides, in Palmer’s eyes, is legal representation to any member involved in a critical incident like an officer involved shooting.
He thinks that this service has helped grow the WPPA within the past five years.
Since 2013, the WPPA has seen a 17 percent increase in local associations and an 11 percent increase in overall membership.
“We feel as though we’re in a very strong position and we’re very optimistic about what impact if any that decision will have on our membership,” Palmer said.
However, WPPA’s Board of Directors decided in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that if enough members from one department revoke their membership and refuse to pay dues for the services that they receive, the WPPA will withdraw its representation for that entire department.
The board, however, did not identify a specific number or percentage of officers that would have to stop paying dues for the WPPA to pull out. Instead, any decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.
The lack of specifics, Palmer said, is partly because WPPA represents small departments with only a handful of members as well as fairly large ones, like the Racine Police Department.
“We felt that in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to be candid and apprise members of the potential implications,” Palmer said.
Statewide, Palmer said he’s only aware of two individual members that have said they wish to leave the organization since the Supreme Court decision. One of those people was a Racine police officer.
“That could increase,” Palmer said. “We’ll have to wait and see, certainly.”
LMAO
Unions would be more attractive if they stopped contributing to political campaigns. As it is now they only attract liberal democrats. Why would a republican want their dues going to a candidate they're voting against.
Consider the construction unions....they are endorsing Dem-Lib candidates that have vowed to shut down the Foxconn project. WTH are they thinking? Support candidates who are AGAINST the BIGGEST construction project in Wisconsin's history. Lunatics. Unions need to go away.
The rank and file have no say. Little sheep!
JTM: Your money doesn’t go to political campaigns if you don’t want it to. Union PACs are paid for by additional funds- not your dues. Most importantly you can LITERALLY OPT OUT of donating to a PAC. Now, a union can back a candidate; however, that is a democratic process where members vote for that candidate. If you want your union to support someone m, you would advocate for that candidate, and organize votes toward supporting that candidate. There should not be unilateral decisions for a union supporting a candidate. The members VOTE for the candidate.
I believe teachers are around 70%.
In my building, it's 50% at best. No value for your $90 per month. I'm up about 6,500 since Act 10. #walker 2018
Play to win- you get out of your union what you put in... for instance, if you’re in Racine- without your union you wouldn’t even have cost of living increases. Right now the union is trying to prevent the district from completely restructuring your steps and lanes... to your paycheck’s detriment. But as a scab, you’re just along for the ride :)
Who gets cost of living expenses..WHO...Teachers? No public worker has gotten them since 1990 or so... and yea i believe teachers for some reason still do...how can that be..They cried about ACT 10...tore up the capital acted like fools...then cried because cops and firemen were exempt...and forced it on the cops....when cops and fire hadn't been getting COLA for decades but somehow teachers were?? Hmmm.. I'll tell you this without a police force we have nothing as a society...and they all cried about the police paying for a pension...Now cops have nothing ..no real benefit at all ..the attack on police has taken away the honor and character people and instilled a question...Why do it...you give up everything to be cop, become a cop and you just hope you come home after work...You always hoped the benefit you had when you became a cop was that your medical bills and family were taken cared of 100% and that after 25-30 years if you survived the stress and bullets and fights you would have a small pension to retire partially on.. Unions...gave up and gave in on that all around ...and now you will find it hard to get good cops, loyal cops, courageous cops...and ones that will stay on the job.. The position of a Police Officer was downplayed by politicians and made them statistical comparables in a budget...and not the needed high charachter people demanded for that job ... Bureaucrats and weak Union leaders with other aspirations sold out police and fire departments...and now it is easy to just walk away from the job or not even want it anymore... because after all that is taken out of the earnings of Pol/fire.... you are under 35k a year... that is not very good money at all.. Unions and liberals have actually ruined this country!!
"But as a scab, you’re just along for the ride" That's exactly the type of vulgar vernacular unionists use to generate the reputation unions have. If someone wants to join a union, go for it. But if someone doesn't want to pay the extortion money just to keep a job, they have every right not to and the legislature and courts rightly have determined that.
"scab" oh yeah there you go! Either get in lock step with union ideology or suffer the consequences. The recall effort of 2011/2012 demonstrated the disconnect between the arrogance of Gov't unions and taxpayers.
I’d also venture to say that you’re NOT up $6500. Because of Walker- you know how to payback your own money for your benefits.
Wonder what the percentage is of those who work at RUSD are dues paying members of the Racine Education Association.
Not one DIME from anyone....They have stolen more money for self serving power to the top...and to THEIR political pawns....the stripes on those zebras cannot be changed...No to Unions....talk to your bosses alone...show your worth....get the good hard working together and go from there...No Money needed to represent yourself.. plus Wisconsin is a civil service state and has established law on the record...
Individual teachers don’t represent themselves. They can’t. The district doesn’t negotiate contracts, one on one, with teachers. Your verbal diarrhea continues on these comments, on information you don’t understand.
No to unions. Just corrupt organizations especially for teachers.
Any examples of this corruption that are wide spread?
Yeah, where's Jimmie buried? How about mismanaged union pension funds?---The list is long. Why does less than 12% of the workforce feel the need for union representation. If your union is so sooper-dooper why don't you have 100% dues paying membership instead of just clearing the 50% mandate?
Lol.
