Signs protesting Gov. Scott Walker's budget repair bill are shown at the offices of the Racine Education Association and the Racine Educational Assistants Association, 1201 West Blvd., on Feb. 28, 2011, during the Act 10 protests. Local unions are working to bolster membership in light of the 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision on June 27 that prevents unions from charging non-members to fund collective bargaining.

RACINE — Although union membership is down statewide, some local organizations persevered through the effects of Right to Work legislation, passed in 2015. Labor organizations impacted by last month’s Supreme Court decision plan to do the same.

Both the Racine Education Association, which represents teachers in the Racine Unified School District, and Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which represents more than 10,000 members in law enforcement across the state, believe potential members see the value in the services unions provide.

The Right to Work legislation, signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker in March 2015 and the 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision on June 27 prevent unions from charging non-members to fund collective bargaining. Right to Work impacted the REA, but not the WPPA, as the Right to Work legislation didn’t apply to public safety workers. But WPPA will be impacted by the recent Supreme Court decision.

REA

Angelina Cruz, president of the REA, said her organization began to focus more closely on finding new members after Right to Work was passed.

“It is different now,” Cruz said. “We’re on a continuous cycle of recruiting members.”

Although she declined to provide specific numbers, Cruz said the law has impacted REA’s membership.

She added that the association was still the strongest union in Racine and Kenosha counties.

“People do recognize the value of belonging to the union,” Cruz said.

WPPA

Jim Palmer, executive director of WPPA, also said his organization’s more than 10,000 members recognize the importance of the services it offers.

The WPPA represents the vast majority of law enforcement officers in Wisconsin through 300 local association affiliates. The local affiliates in the Racine Police Department are the Racine Police Association and the Staff Officers Association.

WPPA represents members in collective bargaining, negotiates contract and enforces them, lobbies state lawmakers and represents officers facing disciplinary action. The most significant service WPPA provides, in Palmer’s eyes, is legal representation to any member involved in a critical incident like an officer involved shooting.

He thinks that this service has helped grow the WPPA within the past five years.

Since 2013, the WPPA has seen a 17 percent increase in local associations and an 11 percent increase in overall membership.

“We feel as though we’re in a very strong position and we’re very optimistic about what impact if any that decision will have on our membership,” Palmer said.

However, WPPA’s Board of Directors decided in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that if enough members from one department revoke their membership and refuse to pay dues for the services that they receive, the WPPA will withdraw its representation for that entire department.

The board, however, did not identify a specific number or percentage of officers that would have to stop paying dues for the WPPA to pull out. Instead, any decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.

The lack of specifics, Palmer said, is partly because WPPA represents small departments with only a handful of members as well as fairly large ones, like the Racine Police Department.

“We felt that in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to be candid and apprise members of the potential implications,” Palmer said.

Statewide, Palmer said he’s only aware of two individual members that have said they wish to leave the organization since the Supreme Court decision. One of those people was a Racine police officer.

“That could increase,” Palmer said. “We’ll have to wait and see, certainly.”

