Union works to allow some Racine Unified teachers to teach virtually at home if doctor recommends it
Union works to allow some Racine Unified teachers to teach virtually at home if doctor recommends it

RACINE — Even though Racine Unified students will be learning remotely this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the district’s teachers will be required to provide remote instruction from their classrooms.

Not everyone is happy about that. School Board member John Heckenlively said he has heard from many teachers who are concerned about the safety of teaching from their classrooms.

“I still do think you have a substantial percentage of staff who do have serious misgivings about going back, and in terms of overall staff morale I have to wonder if forcing people to go back is necessarily in the interest of creating the most positive environment as we start the new year,” Heckenlively said during a School Board meeting on Aug. 17.

Angelina Cruz, president of the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United, said she was pleased that the school year would start remotely and with safety precautions the district has put in place, but would prefer that teachers were given the choice to work from home or from their classrooms.

She believes that many teachers would still choose to work from the classrooms.

“I wish we lived in a world where the health and wellbeing of teachers was treated in the same regard as students and families,” Cruz said.

During the Aug. 17 meeting, Keri Hanstedt, the district’s executive director of employee relations, said that requiring teachers to return to buildings was “that next step in reopening.”

She added that it would give teachers easier access to supplies and technology and would give teachers the chance to team with their colleagues, while maintaining social-distancing rules.

Hanstedt said the district is working with staff who have medical conditions that compromise their ability to return to the classroom to allow them to work from home or take leave.

But Cruz said that not all teacher requests to work from home were being approved and some of them were what Cruz described as “really reasonable requests.”

REU is going through the denied requests, case by case, obtaining documentation from doctors and appealing them, Cruz said.

“Our buildings are safer than the average grocery store,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien, after multiple School Board members questioned why teachers were being required to return to buildings.

The district’s Buildings and Grounds team is working diligently to ensure buildings are sanitized and safety protocols are in place, he said.

“I still don’t see why we are forcing people to do something that they aren’t comfortable with,” said School Board Member Scott Coey, who is a teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District.

John Heckenlively

Heckenlively
Angelina Cruz

Cruz
Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien
Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

