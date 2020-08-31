Union works to allow some Racine Unified teachers to teach virtually at home if doctor recommends it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Even though Racine Unified students will be learning remotely this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the district’s teachers will be required to provide remote instruction from their classrooms.

Not everyone is happy about that. School Board member John Heckenlively said he has heard from many teachers who are concerned about the safety of teaching from their classrooms.

“I still do think you have a substantial percentage of staff who do have serious misgivings about going back, and in terms of overall staff morale I have to wonder if forcing people to go back is necessarily in the interest of creating the most positive environment as we start the new year,” Heckenlively said during a School Board meeting on Aug. 17.

Angelina Cruz, president of the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United, said she was pleased that the school year would start remotely and with safety precautions the district has put in place, but would prefer that teachers were given the choice to work from home or from their classrooms.

She believes that many teachers would still choose to work from the classrooms.

“I wish we lived in a world where the health and wellbeing of teachers was treated in the same regard as students and families,” Cruz said.