Union says CNH's latest offer included pay below living wage

RACINE — The head of UAW Local 180, the union representing hundreds of CNH/Case employees in Racine and Mount Pleasant, said that the company’s most recent offer included wages below a living wage.

Neither side has been specific about the offers made have been.

CNH (Case-New Holland) Industrial says it is negotiating in good faith and that its most recent offer was “all-encompassing” and “comprehensive.”

UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 180 President Yasin Mahdi called CNH’s offer “bologna.”

UAW’s strike in the Racine area as well as in the Iowa community of Burlington began May 2. It could take months to resolve.

Mahdi thinks the longer the strike goes on, the better the offers from CNH will get. He noted that John Deere, one of CNH’s major competitors, faced a widespread strike for just over a month last fall. So long as John Deere continues producing tractors and other equipment, and CNH is held back by the striking of more than 1,000 American workers, farmers and other consumers may turn to John Deere — a detriment to CNH.

Mahdi said union negotiators are basing “living wage” on research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which reports that the hourly living wages in Racine County are as follows:

For one adult with no children: $16.13

One adult with two children: $43.27

Two adults with two children with one adult working: $36.30

Two adults with two children with both adults working: $24.57

In a statement to The Journal Times Wednesday, CNH said “Last week, CNH Industrial and the UAW resumed negotiations. After meeting multiples times on Tuesday (May 17) and Wednesday (May 18), the Company presented the Union with an all-encompassing, comprehensive document, which addressed all open and outstanding issues. Unfortunately, the Union declined to meet or allow the Company to present and explain its position and proposal and indicated that they would not allow their members to see the proposal. The Union then left and discontinued bargaining. While the Union indicated that they were ready to resume the negotiations at the beginning of the week, we were very disappointed in their decision to walk away.

“CNH Industrial is proud of the comprehensive offer it made to the Union on May 19. The terms of this Final Offer include significant economic improvements for employees over the terms contained in the Company’s last proposal given to the Union on May 1. We hope that the Union shares the terms of the Company’s Final Offer with its members. After being on strike for more than three weeks, the CNH Industrial employees deserve to know what the Company has offered.”

In response, that same day UAW Vice President Chuck Browning issued a lengthy statement that included the following: “The company’s latest proposal falls short of our member’s bargaining agenda. Our bargainers are meeting with our members and communicating the areas of concern that remain unresolved.

“I understand the company’s frustration that their bargaining strategy to force an inadequate contract down our member’s throats remains ineffective. Additionally, it appears based on their statement, the company seems just as disappointed in the determination of the UAW negotiators as we are with the content of their proposal.”

Browning continued: “Their most recent statement is merely an effort, no doubt recommended by a union busting consulting firm, to avoid sincere bargaining with the hopes of getting members to cross the picket lines or accept an inadequate contract, to which neither will transpire. The only path to ending this labor dispute is through reaching a fair agreement that is ratified by our UAW membership. The UAW remains committed to reach that end.”

Since 1999, CNH has been owned by Stellantis, the parent company of Italian automaker Fiat Group/Fiat Chrysler.

Mid-strike, on Friday, May 13, CNH stopped providing health care coverage to union employees. UAW reported it would begin providing health care insurance for them.

As the strike continues, UAW reports it is providing $275 a week to those on the picket line.

