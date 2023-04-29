Recent inclement weather has been bad news for trees, but good news for Lukas Goetz. The Union Grove homeowner collects downed trees upon request, and he cuts them up outside his home on 13th Avenue. The 35-year-old welder enjoys woodchopping as a hobby, sharing the piles of firewood with neighbors, friends and others.
Scott Williams
Reporter
