Union Grove's village square gazebo gets new life thanks to Boy Scout
alert top story

Union Grove's village square gazebo gets new life thanks to Boy Scout

Casey Shevokas with Eagle Scout project at Union Grove gazebo

Casey Shevokas stands outside the gazebo in Union Grove's Village Square Park after completing an Eagle Scout project by repainting and restoring the structure and adding new amenities, including solar-powered lighting. 

 Submitted
Gazebo on Union Grove's village square gets benches in facelift

Visitors to the gazebo in Union Grove's village square now will find benches to sit and relax, thanks to Casey Shevokas, who restored and improved the gazebo as his Eagle Scout project in Boy Scout Troop 350.

UNION GROVE — A Boy Scout striving to make a contribution to his hometown has refurbished and improved a gazebo that serves as a landmark in the village square.

Casey Shevokas, a graduate of Union Grove High School this year, gave the gazebo a badly needed overhaul as his Eagle Scout project designed to achieve scouting's highest honor.

Shevokas considered other possibilities for his project, but he decided to focus his energy on the gazebo, which is used for public events and celebrations in Village Square Park along Main Street.

The village-owned wooden structure had deteriorated in recent years, with faded roof shingles and peeling paint.

"It needed some love," he said.

Leading a team from Boy Scout Troop 350, Shevokas not only restored the roof shingles and applied a fresh coat of paint; he also installed flower boxes, benches and solar-powered lighting.

Casey Shevokas scout working on Union Grove gazebo

Boy Scout Casey Shevokas, center, works with fellow Troop 350 members Logan Bulgrin, left, and Bryan Bergles on flower boxes being added to the gazebo on the village square in Union Grove.
Michael Hawes, Union Grove administrator

Hawes

Village Administrator Mike Hawes said officials are thrilled that Shevokas rehabilitated and improved the gazebo even more than they expected.

"He went above and beyond and gave it a complete facelift," Hawes said. "We, of course, were ecstatic."

The project was completed just in time for Union Grove's Fourth of July parade, which draws crowds to Village Square Park and elsewhere along Main Street. The gazebo, which was donated to the village many years ago, also is used for a street dance event in August and for children's visits with Santa Claus during the winter holiday season.

Ann Kerkman, secretary of the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, said the gazebo and the village square create an old-time, small-town atmosphere that is charming. The Kiwanis Club presents the summer street dance and also sells winter holiday trees in the village square.

"It's definitely a focal point," Kerkman said, adding that Shevokas' hard work is much appreciated.

"It looks like he did a really nice job," she said. "It was definitely in need."

Happy National Girl Scout Day! Here are five things you probably didn't know about Girl Scouts.

Life as a scout

Shevokas, 17, a Union Grove native, got involved in scouting as a young boy and continued rising in the ranks throughout the years. If his gazebo project is accepted by scout leaders, he will become an Eagle Scout, the highest level possible.

He had considered building duck houses on a local pond, but he liked the gazebo project more because the public attraction is used by so many people.

"I thought it'd make a bigger impact on the community," he said. "It kind of has improved the look of the whole area."

His father, Josh Shevokas, said he is surprised at how much work Casey put into the project, working almost every day for two weeks.

Like other teenagers, Casey can be stubborn and slow to embrace big projects, his father said.

"Once he kind of gets going with something, he follows through pretty darn good," Josh said. "It makes me feel pretty proud."

Union Grove village square park with gazebo

Visitors downtown already have noticed the improved gazebo and have offered compliments to Casey Shevokas and his fellow Boy Scout troop members.

Casey, who plans to start college in the fall, will find out within a few weeks whether he makes Eagle Scout.

But he already has earned Union Grove's respect and appreciation for his contribution to the village square.

Hawes said there had been complaints previously about the gazebo's shabby appearance. Now, the restored structure — and the young man who restored it — are a source of community pride, Hawes said.

"It's a centerpiece of our downtown," Hawes said. "I think the community will be very proud."

     

