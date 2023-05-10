UNION GROVE — If you don’t know Cheryl Sweet, just hang around Downtown Union Grove for a while.

Chances are, she will find you. And she will welcome you with a warm smile and a friendly chat.

Sweet, a community volunteer, is known for her boundless energy and a civic pride so deep that she regularly walks through the downtown area cleaning up and greeting people.

So when the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce created the “Good Neighbor Award” to recognize the village’s resident of the year, nobody could think of a more deserving recipient than Sweet.

“She has heart,” chamber executive director Julie Hubbard said. “She just does things for the good of the community.”

Sweet, 66, has lived in Union Grove since she was a teenager.

She attributes her lengthy list of volunteer efforts and goodwill activities to a genuine affection for the village and its people.

“I just love this little community,” she said. “That’s why I like to get involved.”

A longtime member and former president of the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, Sweet seldom misses a chance to throw herself into one of the club’s civic or charitable outreaches.

She organizes and volunteers at the club’s food stand during the Racine County Fair. She helps to plan the club’s annual Bike Rodeo to teach kids bicycle safety. And she volunteers at the club’s Christmas tree lot each winter holiday season.

Sweet also has served as an election poll worker, a park concession stand manager and a fundraiser for community improvements.

Former Village President Mike Aimone said Sweet is a force of nature in “constant motion,” all with the purpose of making Union Grove a better place to live and raise a family.

“She’s an amazing asset to the community,” Aimone said.

Sweet was honored by the chamber when the group decided in 2023 to revive an annual awards program that had faded away in recent years.

The categories include business of the year, nonprofit of the year and new business of the year.

The chamber also created the “Good Neighbor Award” to recognize the village’s top resident.

Organizers agreed that Sweet embodies the spirit of the Good Neighbor Award.

Hubbard recalled participating in a recent park cleanup effort in Union Grove to celebrate Earth Day. Not only did Sweet show up and roll up her sleeves with other volunteers, she then treated everyone to a lunch that she had prepared.

“That takes a special person, for sure,” Hubbard said.

Sweet, a 1973 graduate of Union Grove High School, raised three sons in Union Grove with her husband, Tom Sweet. The couple now has five grandchildren.

Sweet worked for many years at the government-run Farmers Home Administration and then the nonprofit Southeastern Wisconsin Housing Corp.

Both jobs involved helping people become homeowners, especially low-income residents.

Since retiring in 2008, Sweet has continued her volunteer and civic commitments in Union Grove, while also spending time with her family and becoming a cancer survivor.

Sweet said living in a small town means that many people know one another. Others, she regards as new friends just waiting to be pulled in.

On her daily walks through downtown, she goes out of her way to greet people — and to engage with strangers.

“I can usually find someone I know,” she said. “If I don’t know them, I’ll talk to them anyway.”

Aimone, the current vice president of the Kiwanis Club, said Sweet is not only friendly but helpful. Whenever there is a civic project or need, Aimone said, Sweet will volunteer and always delivers.

“When she says she’s going to do something, it’ll be done,” he said. “And it’ll probably be done the next day.”

52 photos and videos from Union Grove's Fourth of July parade 4-H Float Candy!! Big Crowd Birthday boy Burning out in the mist A candy free for all Watch Now: A beautiful day for a Fourth of July parade in Union Grove Checking for more candy County Line Hall float Watch Now: Union Grove 4th of July 2022 Crowd gets hosed and bubbled Bower Design and Construction Don's Towing Float Don's Towing Racine Good day for sugary, icy deliciousness. Happy 4th from 1175 Brooke Flesch of Kansasville throwing candy Happy birthday U.S.A. in Union Grove 2022 Here Comes the Parade! Horses and flags Hosing down the crowd Just before getting watered down Tossing candy to paradegoers Mad dash for candy Getting sprayed down Waving Launching Candy Marching Band. Marching north on 45 through Downtown Miss Bristol Mom and Daughter waving Band County Line Hall Horseback Petting a pony Captain Jack of Pirates of the Caribbean Walking the pony Puppy Patriot Racine County Outstanding Teens Robin Vos Scott the parade manure manager Singing a song So many good choices Spraying down the crowd Stilts Walker The Front Lines The Sime family of Burlington in the crowd Tractors at the end Traxside Skating of Burlington Hyping up the crowd.jpg UG Girls Scouts UG Varsity Cheer girls UGHS Dance Team Vietnam Veteran