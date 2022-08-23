Union Grove-Yorkville: New firehouse plans could be downsized before voters cast their ballots

UNION GROVE — Voters will not see a proposed new firehouse on the November ballot in Union Grove or Yorkville as officials from both communities instead plan further study on the $9.6 million endeavor.

Officials in both communities served by the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department say the project needs more consideration — and maybe some cost-trimming.

“There’s got to be more discussion,” Yorkville Village Treasurer Michele Stute said.

Neither Union Grove nor Yorkville is planning to conduct a referendum in November to seek voter approval for the new firehouse or for authority to borrow money for it.

Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said officials also hope to evaluate the proposal further with an eye on finding ways to lower the price tag.

“There’s talk of winnowing this thing down,” Wicklund said.

Consultants are recommending replacing the existing fire station, 700 Main St., which was built in 1974 and is regarded by many officials are too small and inadequate to serve the department.

The consulting firm, Five Bugles Design, presented recommendations in June for erecting a new firehouse that is three times bigger. The projected cost includes $7.3 million for the building, $650,000 for engineering and other fees, and $450,000 for furniture, fixtures and equipment, plus $1 million in contingencies.

The recommended location is behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although some officials want to consider other possible sites, too.

Union Grove and Yorkville would share the cost of the project, and both communities will have to hold voter referendums if the cost requires tax increases beyond the level currently allowed under state tax caps.

Based on a timeline developed by the consulting firm, construction could begin by September 2023 and be completed about a year later.

But the opportunity for referendums in the November election is about to pass with a deadline this month to get on the ballot.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission, which oversees the fire department for both communities, met Aug. 17 without making any recommendation to the two village boards.

The commission is next scheduled to meet Sept. 14.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said he is confident that officials in both communities recognize the need for a new fire station. Allen said he hopes to see the project go forward in 2023.

“It’s going to happen,” he said. “Everybody’s in favor of doing it — it’s just how much.”

The fire department spends about $500,000 a year and covers a 36-square-mile region across both Union Grove and Yorkville. With a combined population of 8,300 people in the two communities, the department records about 150 fire calls annually, plus 600 to 700 ambulance calls.

The consulting firm recommended replacing the 9,920-sqaure-foot firehouse with a new 30,000-square-foot facility. As proposed, the new facility would include a community training room, an exercise room, a kitchen and dining room, seven dormitory rooms and private offices.

Wicklund said he is uncertain how the project could be downsized to save costs.

He said he also would like to see long-range plans created for the fire department, so officials can build a new firehouse that fits with the future of the department.

Officials have discussed possibly bringing in another consultant or planner to help devise a strategic plan.

“Everybody’s still on board with doing this fire station,” he said. “But nothing’s written down on paper. There’s no road map.”