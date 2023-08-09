UNION GROVE — A new firehouse costing nearly $10 million will not go forward until Union Grove asks voters whether they support borrowing money and raising taxes for the project.

The joint effort with neighboring Yorkville would replace a deteriorated fire station with a facility three times larger as a new home for the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

Union Grove and Yorkville would split the cost, but Union Grove officials have informed their counterparts that the village cannot afford the project without borrowing money.

Union Grove officials say they need to plan an April 2024 referendum asking voters to authorize taking on debt and raising property taxes to fund the firehouse project.

"We just don't have that type of money," Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said.

Wicklund and other local officials have discussed possibly downsizing the firehouse project to cut costs. But no downsizing agreement has been reached among members of the joint Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Commission, which oversees the fire department.

Commission records from a July 12 meeting show that Yorkville representatives instead are urging support for the nearly $10 million endeavor.

Yorkville Village Board member Daniel Maurice told the fire commission last month that the current outdated fire station has been a longstanding problem, and that delaying construction of a new firehouse would worsen the situation.

"The commission needs to make hard decisions," Maurice said.

Another Yorkville resident, Barbara Geschke, told the commission that waiting for a referendum next April would involve accepting more delays. Geschke, who serves on Yorkville's long-range planning committee, questioned what would happen to the project if Union Grove voters rejected a referendum.

"Costs will continue to increase the longer you wait," she added.

The Yorkville Village Board has not decided how to pay Yorkville's share of the project, either.

Yorkville Village Administrator Michael McKinney said he believes plans are still being reviewed for the fire station development. McKinney said his community has not ruled out holding its own referendum to fund Yorkville's costs.

"We haven't had that discussion yet," he said.

Yorkville Village President Doug Nelson, who also is chairman of the fire commission, could not be reached for comment.

The existing fire station at 700 Main St. was built in 1974 and is widely considered inadequate for the department providing fire and ambulance service in the two neighboring communities at a cost of about $500,000 a year.

Covering a 36-square-mile region with a combined population of 8,300 in Union Grove and Yorkville, the department records about 150 fire calls annually, plus 600 to 700 ambulance calls.

Consultants with the firm Five Bugles Design presented a recommendation in June 2022 to build a new firehouse at a projected cost of $9.6 million, not including the cost of real estate. The preferred site was located behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., although commission members discussed looking at other sites.

Five Bugles Design recommended replacing the current 9,920-sqaure-foot firehouse with a new 30,000-square-foot facility with a community training room, an exercise room, a kitchen and dining room, seven dormitory rooms and private offices.

Enthusiasm for the project ran high initially, but concerns about the price tag have persisted.

Wicklund said Union Grove would likely set its referendum date in April to allow enough time for public discussion and debate about what could be a $5 million proposition for taxpayers.

Noting discussions taking place separately about consolidating fire departments within Racine County, Wicklund said the Union Grove-Yorkville firehouse project could change if consolidation means restructuring. Otherwise, he said, Union Grove and Yorkville should coordinate and work together on a plan for funding the new firehouse.

"We're attached at the hip on this," he said of the two communities. "Everybody needs to be moving in one direction."

