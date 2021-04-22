Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department awarded State Patrol challenge coins

After a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was damaged last month during a traffic stop and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department stepped in to help, the department was recently thanked with literal tokens of appreciation by the State Patrol.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, alongside troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, were conducting a routine traffic stop on southbound Interstate 94 on March 21 at about 8 a.m., the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. A motorist entered the scene and rear-ended a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s vehicle, resulting in “serious damage to both vehicles.”

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to provide immediate aid and blocking protection, officials said.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said UGYFD additionally transported patients to the hospital, including Trooper Jason Dengel of the Wisconsin State Patrol, whose vehicle was hit.

Secretary Michelle Filz confirmed everyone, including department members and others involved in the crash, are OK now.