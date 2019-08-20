UNION GROVE — A Union Grove woman is being charged after reportedly hitting her disabled boyfriend and tipping his wheelchair during an argument about her alleged drug usage.
Jacy R. Andry, 33, of the 1400 block of 71st Drive, is charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a fight on the 1300 block of Park Place in Union Grove at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday. Officers separated a woman, later identified as Andry, and a man in a wheelchair.
Andry was told to put her hands behind her back by police but was reportedly not complying. Officers handcuffed Andry and took her out of the building.
Police interviewed Andry’s boyfriend who said that Andry was his girlfriend of many years. The man said he suspects Andry of using heroin after he caught her with syringes and needles and believed she was under the influence of narcotics.
The man said an argument started over Andry’s alleged drug problems when Andry threatened to leave and drive her car into a tree to kill herself. The man tried to call police but Andry slapped the phone out of his hand. Andry then flipped the man’s wheelchair backward, which caused him to hit his head on the floor.
The man was able to get back into his wheelchair, but Andry would not let him leave. She then punched him in his back and chest. A witness said she saw Andry throw herself on the floor and say “Did you see that he pushed me?”
Andry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson (a.k.a Tom Cat), 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Jacy R. Andry
Jacy R. Andry, 1400 block of 71st Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, disorderly conduct.
Alain D. Manning
Alain D. Manning, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Joseph E. Smith
Joseph E. Smith, 4300 block of Spring Street, Racine, first degree child sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Irvin C. Ellsworth
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Irvin C. Ellsworth, 3600 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Dallas J. Moore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dallas J. Moore, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Carl W. Quast
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carl W. Quast, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.