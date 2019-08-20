{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove woman is being charged after reportedly hitting her disabled boyfriend and tipping his wheelchair during an argument about her alleged drug usage.

Jacy R. Andry, 33, of the 1400 block of 71st Drive, is charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a fight on the 1300 block of Park Place in Union Grove at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday. Officers separated a woman, later identified as Andry, and a man in a wheelchair.

Andry was told to put her hands behind her back by police but was reportedly not complying. Officers handcuffed Andry and took her out of the building.

Police interviewed Andry’s boyfriend who said that Andry was his girlfriend of many years. The man said he suspects Andry of using heroin after he caught her with syringes and needles and believed she was under the influence of narcotics.

The man said an argument started over Andry’s alleged drug problems when Andry threatened to leave and drive her car into a tree to kill herself. The man tried to call police but Andry slapped the phone out of his hand. Andry then flipped the man’s wheelchair backward, which caused him to hit his head on the floor.

The man was able to get back into his wheelchair, but Andry would not let him leave. She then punched him in his back and chest. A witness said she saw Andry throw herself on the floor and say “Did you see that he pushed me?”

Andry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center.

