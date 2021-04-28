 Skip to main content
Union Grove Wastewater to host electronics recycling event
UNION GROVE

Union Grove Wastewater to host electronics recycling event

UNION GROVE — An electronics recycling event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Union Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3710 67th Drive.

The following items will be accepted for collection: computers, monitors, circuit boards, cables, printers, mice, keyboards, TVs, stereos, VCRs, DVD players, power tools, telephones, small appliances and electrical equipment. There is a disposal fee of $20 per TV, $10 per tube monitor, $5 per microwave and $5 per large exercise equipment.

For questions, contact MidWest Recycling at 847-582-1730.

