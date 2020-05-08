Union Grove Wastewater to host electronics recycling event

UNION GROVE — An electronics recycling event is scheduled to take place form 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Union Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3710 67th Drive.
The following items will be accepted for collection: computers, monitors, circuit boards, cables, printers, mice, keyboards, TVs, stereos, VCRs, DVD players, power tools, telephones, small appliances and electrical equipment. There is a disposal fee of $20 per TV, $10 per tube monitor, $5 per microwave and $5 per large exercise equipment.
For questions, contact MidWest Recycling at 847-582-1730.
In photos: Dr. Jones Elementary School 4K Dual Language Class
The children in Florencia Garza-Bias’ Dual Language class at Dr. Jones Elementary School learned how to reduce, reuse, and recycle trash as part of the 4K Creative Curriculum. They learned how littering, leaving water running, leaving on lights or the TV on when not in the room can waste resources and affect our environment. They learned that paper, glass, plastic, cars, old furniture and even airplanes can be recycled.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.