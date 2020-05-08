Union Grove Wastewater to host electronics recycling event

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

UNION GROVE — An electronics recycling event is scheduled to take place form 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Union Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3710 67th Drive.

The following items will be accepted for collection: computers, monitors, circuit boards, cables, printers, mice, keyboards, TVs, stereos, VCRs, DVD players, power tools, telephones, small appliances and electrical equipment. There is a disposal fee of $20 per TV, $10 per tube monitor, $5 per microwave and $5 per large exercise equipment.