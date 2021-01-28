Union Grove wants new businesses to 'pop up' and see what happens

Of an estimated 25 business along Main Street currently, only about three are retail stores.

Lynda Studey, administrator of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, recalls one imaginative entrepreneur who wanted to open a store to sell artwork created by Union Grove-area artists. Many such ideas never materialize, Studey said, because people feel like they do not have enough funding or expertise, and they know that new businesses often fail.

“A lot of people know the risks,” she said. “And it’s scary.”

The “Build Your Own Business” program is being developed in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., which is under contract to promote Union Grove.

The economic development group plans to start marketing the pop-up option this spring, taking applications from entrepreneurs who are interested in trying their ideas in Downtown Union Grove.

Laura Million, deputy director of the economic development group, said she already has identified at least one landlord willing to accommodate a pop-up business with a lease or just three to five months, rather than requiring the usual one- or two-year lease. Business owners chosen for the program also will get $500 grants from the village, plus planning and marketing assistance.