Union Grove wants new businesses to 'pop up' and see what happens
UNION GROVE

Union Grove downtown aerial

Downtown Union Grove, shown looking south along Main Street, has about 25 businesses, but only three are retail stores. Local officials hope to change with a new pop-up "Build Your Own Business" program.

 Submitted photo

UNION GROVE — For the dreamers out there who are hesitant about trying their new business ideas, Union Grove might have the answer.

The village is developing a “Build Your Own Business” program to encourage entrepreneurs to take the plunge, with financial aid and other support from local government.

Under the program starting this spring, Union Grove will welcome “pop-up” businesses, allowing newcomers to introduce their ideas without signing a long-term lease or risking a major investment.

“Every business has to start somewhere,” village trustee Gordon Svendsen said.

The village will not only offer $500 in start-up funding, it will help entrepreneurs write a business plan, and find a landlord willing to provide space for as little as 90 days.

If an idea succeeds, the business owner can keep going and put down deeper roots. If not, the business owner can walk away, and the village will start searching for the next pop-up.

“I think it’s an awesome idea,” Village Administrator Mike Hawes said. “I think it’s worth trying.”

Officials say it could be the first such program in Racine County.

Aim to diversify Downtown

Union Grove officials see it as a way of attracting business and diversifying the village’s Downtown with new retail ideas that will entice more visitors and shoppers.

Of an estimated 25 business along Main Street currently, only about three are retail stores.

Lynda Studey, administrator of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, recalls one imaginative entrepreneur who wanted to open a store to sell artwork created by Union Grove-area artists. Many such ideas never materialize, Studey said, because people feel like they do not have enough funding or expertise, and they know that new businesses often fail.

“A lot of people know the risks,” she said. “And it’s scary.”

The “Build Your Own Business” program is being developed in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., which is under contract to promote Union Grove.

The economic development group plans to start marketing the pop-up option this spring, taking applications from entrepreneurs who are interested in trying their ideas in Downtown Union Grove.

Laura Million, deputy director of the economic development group, said she already has identified at least one landlord willing to accommodate a pop-up business with a lease or just three to five months, rather than requiring the usual one- or two-year lease. Business owners chosen for the program also will get $500 grants from the village, plus planning and marketing assistance.

Million said she hopes to hear from people who are anxious to try a new idea, or who have a home-based business that they would like to move into a retail location.

She is looking for business concepts not already operating in Downtown Union Grove, such as gift shops, home goods, clothing, specialty foods, books and locally made goods.

More retail sought

Union Grove officials believe their Downtown already has enough service businesses, but it is lacking in the sort of retail stores that will attract more shoppers.

“We’re trying to promote a retail marketplace,” Hawes said.

The pop-up program has been approved by the Union Grove Community Development Authority, using funds budgeted by the village to promote business growth.

Svendsen, who is chairman of the Community Development Authority, said he recognizes that some pop-up ideas will fizzle. But others could succeed, and could end up activating dormant storefronts, he said.

“If you don’t try, you’re not going to know,” he said.

Studey said Chamber leaders and other businesses in town are enthused about the “Build Your Own Business” concept, especially its potential for making Downtown a shopping destination.

The Chamber has offered to assist the village in promoting the new pop-up businesses.

“Everyone is super-excited,” Studey said. “We really need to spur that Downtown shopping, that Main Street America.”

+8 In photos: Union Grove area from the air
