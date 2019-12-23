Union Grove waitress 'speechless' after group leaves $1,300 tip at Mulberry's

UNION GROVE — Michele Bachmann, a 57-year-old waitress at Mulberry’s Pancakes and Café, has been speechless for two days.

What began as a normal shift at the café ended in an early holiday blessing in the form of a $1,300 tip, courtesy of a group of 13 strangers who decided to have a meal at the café Sunday and leave $100 each as a tip.

“It was just the biggest blessing ever. I had no clue,” Bachmann, a Racine resident, said Monday. “I’ve never had anything like that happen. You see stuff like that and you’re always like, ‘Wow, that’s really neat.’”

Jessica Greb, 40, of Caledonia, founder of the local nonprofit Orchestrating Good, got the group together. They decided to give the huge tip to whomever their server happened to be.

“Isn’t that amazing? I’m still speechless,” Bachmann said. “I still don’t know what to say.”

While she does not know what she will spend the money on yet, Bachmann said she gave $50 each to her coworkers.

