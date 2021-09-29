Union Grove voters may weigh in on sharp split over allowing ATVs and golf carts on local streets

Enjoyment vs. safety

ATV owner Sandra Born told Village Board members that they could structure an ordinance to require registration of vehicles, to limit the hours alternative vehicles could be in the streets, and other provisions.

Born acknowledged that some people would probably ignore the rules and create problems. But, she said, “I think people will enjoy it, and the people who want to do it are going to follow the rules.”

Others urged village officials not to allow ATVs or golf carts into traffic.

Resident Chris Gallagher said the noise from ATVs would sound like chainsaws and would create disturbances in the neighborhoods.

“You’re sitting and eating dinner, and you’re hearing that through the window,” he said.