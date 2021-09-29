Union Grove voters may weigh in on sharp spit over allowing ATVs and golf carts on local streets

UNION GROVE — Faced with sharp divisions in public opinion, Union Grove officials are considering holding a public referendum on whether to allow ATVs and golf carts onto public streets.
Members of the community are voicing strong disagreement on whether ATVs and golf carts would represent positive transportation alternatives or would create loud and dangerous nuisances.
Village Board members, too, are expressing mixed feelings on the issue. So they might ask voters to cast ballots in an advisory referendum on the controversial idea.
The Union Grove Village Board next month will consider ordering two village-wide referendum questions next spring — one covering ATVs and one covering golf carts. The matter is scheduled for consideration at an Oct. 11 meeting.
The move comes after a public hearing Monday attracted both heartfelt support for the alternative vehicles and serious apprehension about allowing such riders into traffic alongside cars and trucks.
Village President Steve Wicklund said a referendum campaign would allow both sides to make their case to the community.
“It’ll be a good debate,” Wicklund said. “It’ll be good for the community.”
If the referendum is advisory only, as opposed to binding, elected officials would not be required to abide by the results.
ATV and golf cart owners requested a new ordinance giving them access to public roadways, after the idea turned up in social media and generated a flurry of reactions.
If the Village Board approves, the owners of ATVs and golf carts will be allowed on public streets in Union Grove, with the exception of Highway 11 and Highway 45, where such vehicles are prohibited by state law. The change also would include utility terrain vehicles, also known as UTVs.
Lively debate
The discussion on a Facebook group called “The Grove Community Group” has attracted both supporters and opponents of the proposal. Both sides were represented Monday during a public hearing at the village hall.
About 50 people attended the public hearing.
ATV owner Scott Sliwinski told Village Board members that he would appreciate being able to ride on the streets to reach restaurants or go out for ice cream.
“That’d be awesome,” he said. “That’s kind of what we do. That’s our hobby.”
Another resident, Carol Smith, voiced opposition to the idea, saying that as Union Grove’s population increases, traffic problems would worsen if ATVs or golf carts were permitted in the streets.
“Everybody will be competing for the road,” Smith said. “I don’t want to see this.”
Precedent
An attorney advised village officials that they could legally permit alternative vehicles, and that they could add local restrictions aimed at protecting public safety.
ATVs or golf carts, or both, are legal on the streets in other Wisconsin municipalities, including Rhinelander, Brillion, Mauston, Lancaster and Suamico. The Town of Waterford rejected a similar proposal about four years ago.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Union Grove, has not taken a stand on the issue. But a sheriff’s representative said during Monday’s public hearing that he does not anticipate major traffic issues if ATVs or golf carts are permitted.
Sheriff Sgt. Aaron Schmidt said his department would takes its cues from village officials on how strongly to enforce regulations on ATV or golf cart riders. If necessary, the department could allocate additional manpower to Union Grove, Schmidt said.
Unless a large number of ATV or golf cart riders suddenly showed up in traffic, he added, “It wouldn’t create an overwhelming burden.”
Enjoyment vs. safety
ATV owner Sandra Born told Village Board members that they could structure an ordinance to require registration of vehicles, to limit the hours alternative vehicles could be in the streets, and other provisions.
Born acknowledged that some people would probably ignore the rules and create problems. But, she said, “I think people will enjoy it, and the people who want to do it are going to follow the rules.”
Others urged village officials not to allow ATVs or golf carts into traffic.
Resident Chris Gallagher said the noise from ATVs would sound like chainsaws and would create disturbances in the neighborhoods.
“You’re sitting and eating dinner, and you’re hearing that through the window,” he said.
The volume of ATVs tops out at around 100 decibels, while car horns reach about 110 decibels, according to research. Both of those noises, according to the American Academy of Audiology, are only dangerous to hearing if they are prolonged for 30 minutes or more. The average volume of normal traffic is about 70 decibels.
Another resident, Sue Matuszek, said she worries about the idea of ATV or golf cart drivers drinking at a tavern, then creating safety hazards for other motorists in the streets.
“I can see a car coming down the road much better than I can an ATV,” Matuszek said. “I just think there’s a lot of negatives that will come from this.”