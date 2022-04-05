Union Grove voters make clear they do not want ATVs or golf carts on village roads

Journal Times staff
UNION GROVE — Voters decisively rejected proposals to allow ATVs and golf carts on most Village of Union Grove roads.
Debate over whether roads should be opened up to the vehicles has been continuing for months in Union Grove, without a clear majority.
But in a trio of advisory referendums Tuesday, voters made clear they want to keep village roads for traditional vehicles only. Here's how they voted:
QUESTION 1: Should ATVs be allowed on most village roadways? QUESTION 2: Should UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) be allowed on most village roadways? QUESTION 3: Should golf carts be allowed on most village roadways?
Photos: Opening day of Wisconsin's 9-day gun-deer season
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis makes his way up a tree stand north of Pine Bluff in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis climbs into his tree stand on private land north of Pine Bluff during Saturday's opener for the traditional nine-day gun deer season. Annis, of Madison, had started his morning on the ground, but after not seeing deer turned to his elevated perch to a get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis uses a rope to raise his rifle into his tree stand. The deer huntder is also connected to a safety harness.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A tree stand gives deer hunter Doug Annis sweeping views of woods in western Dane County filled with hickory and oak. With no snow on the ground, spotting deer was more difficult on opening day.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A bare spot in the woods shows where a buck has scraped away leaves to leave his scent.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Western Dane County offers up a diverse habitat for deer that includes woods, agricultural land and a rolling terrain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis began his deer season opener on the ground looking for deer that use a snaking network of trails on a wooded, south-facing hillside in the Town of Cross Plains. He later moved into a tree stand to get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, LEE NEWSPAPERS
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A .30-06 rifle with a scope rests on the lap of Doug Annis as he hunts deer Saturday in the town of Cross Plains.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis walks through the woods on private land in the town of Cross Plains Saturday as he hunts for deer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis slowly walks toward his deer stand Saturday in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
While Doug Annis didn't get a deer on the opener of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday, he shot this eight-pointer with a bow and arrow on Nov. 7. The deer was hung in his garage where it was processed as his dog, Scout, investigates.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
There were plenty of deer signs Saturday, like this small tree that had been rubbed by a buck, but no deer made an appearance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
