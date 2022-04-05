 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Grove voters make clear they do not want ATVs or golf carts on village roads

UTV and ATV on public road in DOT image

A utility terrain vehicle, left, and an all-terrain vehicle, center, are shown in traffic on a public street.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UNION GROVE — Voters decisively rejected proposals to allow ATVs and golf carts on most Village of Union Grove roads.

Debate over whether roads should be opened up to the vehicles has been continuing for months in Union Grove, without a clear majority.

But in a trio of advisory referendums Tuesday, voters made clear they want to keep village roads for traditional vehicles only. Here's how they voted:

  • QUESTION 1: Should ATVs be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 303

No: 597

  • QUESTION 2: Should UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 328

No: 569

  • QUESTION 3: Should golf carts be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 384

No: 520

