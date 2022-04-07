 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two unseated

Union Grove voters choose newcomer Amy Sweet to join village board

Amy Sweet candidate Union Grove Village Board 2022

Sweet

UNION GROVE — Voters in Union Grove ousted incumbent Village Board member Amy Sasse on Tuesday in favor of newcomer Amy Sweet.

Jerrold Klinkosh

Klinkosh

Another incumbent, Jerrold Klinkosh of the nearby Sturtevant Village Board, also suffered defeat in Tuesday’s elections.

In Union Grove, Sweet defeated Sasse by a vote of 483 to 355 in a contest for a two-year term on the Village Board at a salary of $6,300 a year.

Sasse was seeking her second term on the board.

Sweet, a bank training specialist, said she is looking forward to joining the board and immersing herself in local government issues.

“I’m just elated,” she said. “I’m so proud to be given this honor.”

Sasse could not be reached for comment.

In Sturtevant, Klinkosh finished out of the running in a four-way contest to fill three seats on the Village Board.

Incumbent Carrie Harbach-Amos finished first with 384 votes, followed by incumbent McKenzie Moore with 359 votes, challenger Chance Celeste with 311 votes, and Klinkosh with 258 votes.

The top three finishers each get a two-year term in Sturtevant at a salary of $7,500 a year.

+2 
Amy Sasse candidate Union Grove Village Board 2022

Sasse
