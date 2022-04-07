Union Grove voters choose newcomer Amy Sweet to join village board

UNION GROVE — Voters in Union Grove ousted incumbent Village Board member Amy Sasse on Tuesday in favor of newcomer Amy Sweet.
Another incumbent, Jerrold Klinkosh of the nearby Sturtevant Village Board, also suffered defeat in Tuesday’s elections.
In Union Grove, Sweet defeated Sasse by a vote of 483 to 355 in a contest for a two-year term on the Village Board at a salary of $6,300 a year.
Sasse was seeking her second term on the board.
Sweet, a bank training specialist, said she is looking forward to joining the board and immersing herself in local government issues.
“I’m just elated,” she said. “I’m so proud to be given this honor.”
Sasse could not be reached for comment.
In Sturtevant, Klinkosh finished out of the running in a four-way contest to fill three seats on the Village Board.
Incumbent Carrie Harbach-Amos finished first with 384 votes, followed by incumbent McKenzie Moore with 359 votes, challenger Chance Celeste with 311 votes, and Klinkosh with 258 votes.
'Racine needed something like this' | Indoor shopping village wows shoppers on grand opening weekend
County Jail guard, now fired, accused of providing alcohol, marijuana to murder suspect
Racine 21-year-old allegedly drove drunk with two children in car, crashed into a tree
Yes, Kwik Trip is interested in DeRango's on Six Mile Road. No, the pizza joint isn't closing anytime soon
THE RESULTS ARE IN | Winners, losers of Tuesday's elections in Racine County
Racine man, 18, accused of attempted homicide in Albert Street shooting
Racine man accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole
Racine teen accused of stealing car, driving onto Racine area golf course, crashing into bridge
Kenosha woman sentenced to prison for hitting, killing woman with truck, then fleeing
Gableman's numbers don't add up: Flaws found in data, conclusions on nursing home voting
Minnesota man found guilty in 11 opioid overdose deaths, including Racine woman
It's Election Day in Racine County; here's what's on your ballot
Second man charged for alleged theft of 19 kegs of beer from Mount Pleasant brewery
Milwaukee man allegedly tried to fight a Racine cop, threatened to kill officers
The remaking of Downtown Racine's streets is to begin next month
The top three finishers each get a two-year term in Sturtevant at a salary of $7,500 a year.
Sturtevant from the air
Sturtevant aerial 4.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is part of the Village of Sturtevant.
Sturtevant aerial 5.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave.
Sturtevant aerial 3.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is part of the Village of Sturtevant.
Sturtevant aerial 6.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is the former Klinkert House Hotel.
DSC_0257.JPG
The Racine Correctional Institution is seen on Dec. 15, 2019, from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane.
MICHAEL BURKE, Journal Times file photo
DSC_0258.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. This is a view of Racine Correctional Institution.
Sturtevant aerial 2.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is part of Renaissance Business Park.
Sturt. aerial 1.JPG
On Dec. 15, 2019, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke did aerial photography from local certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's airplane. Shown here is Enterprise Business Park, foreground, and part of Renaissance Business Park, background.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.