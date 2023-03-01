UNION GROVE — A summer recreation splash pad is an idea that is not running dry in Union Grove just yet.

Village trustees have agreed to take another look at the concept, despite concerns that the new outdoor water attraction could end up costing taxpayers too much.

A committee of the Union Grove Village Board has recommended rejecting a proposal from Racine County to partner on building a splash pad in Union Grove.

But the Village Board has decided instead to send the proposal back to committee for further consideration of moving ahead with the county’s partnership idea.

Village President Steve Wicklund, who urged his colleagues to take more time examining the concept, questioned forecasts showing that construction alone could cost $750,000.

“I think you can do it for a lot less,” Wicklund said. “But we don’t know. And that’s the problem.”

The Village Board voted Monday to send the splash pad back to the Recreation and Parks Committee for further reconsideration. The unanimous vote came on Wicklund’s recommendation and without debate.

Wicklund said he also hopes to hold community discussions about the concept before a final decision is made.

A village survey of more than 500 parents and other area residents found that 88% supported the splash pad idea, and most said they would use the facility often.

Village resident Tom Novak, however, urged board members Monday to reject the proposal. Noting that water rates are going up, Novak said he worries that a new water recreational attraction will send rates even higher.

Novak later said he is concerned about the Village Board sending the matter back for the committee.

“I think they should stick with the original decision, and not do a 180,” he said.

Racine County officials approached the village in December with the splash pad proposal, urging village leaders to accept the $500,000 county contribution and to forge a partnership on the project. County officials want Union Grove to share in operation and maintenance costs.

A splash pad is an outdoor facility with a variety of hidden water spouts — some shooting straight up from the ground — where people can have fun cooling off without a traditional swimming pool.

The attractions typically are built in public parks. Racine has one in a park near the Lake Michigan lakefront. With no major lake or river for summer fun, Union Grove officials have talked previously about building a splash pad.

No location has yet been identified for the county-proposed project.

The Recreation and Parks Committee voted last month to recommend rejecting the concept because of concerns about costs both for building the splash pad and for maintaining it.

Village staff had presented the committee with forecasts showing that construction could cost $750,000 and that additional investment could be required to upgrade a local park to accommodate the attraction. County officials suggested downsizing the splash pad project if the village wants to cut costs.

The village’s annual budget for 2023 totals $11.7 million, which includes property tax collections of $2 million, up $100,000 from last year.

Wicklund said he wants to determine a location for the splash pad and review precise cost estimates before deciding whether to agree to the county’s partnership idea. If the costs are too much, he said, he would agree with turning down the county’s offer.

“We need to pin down a site, and we need to size it,” he said. “If we’re going to turn down $500,000, we still need to do our due diligence.”

