Union Grove village trustees approve big residential development
UNION GROVE

Canopy Hill development site Union Grove

A line marks the boundary of the 154-acre Canopy Hill development planned on the north side of Union Grove, just west of Union Grove High School along Highway 45. 

 Submitted

UNION GROVE — Village trustees have thrown their support behind a residential development that could bring more than 300 new families to Union Grove over the next eight years.

The Canopy Hill development planned on 154 acres along Highway 45 just west of Union Grove High School won Village Board approval Monday night for rezoning and preliminary plans.

Planners have forecasted that the development of single-family homes and multi-family townhouses and apartments would boost the village's population by nearly 1,000.

Union Grove's current population is 4,960.

Some local residents have voiced concerns about the development bringing traffic congestion, flooding problems and other unwanted issues.

But the Village Board's approval means that developers Bear Development and Newport Group need only get village approval of final plans, a development agreement and tax increment financing.

Company officials hope to begin construction next spring.

As proposed, the project includes 188 single-family homes, 66 townhome and duplex-style condominiums and 60 apartments in three buildings. The plan also includes a future senior citizen residential center.

