 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Grove village trustee steps down
0 comments
top story
Union Grove

Union Grove village trustee steps down

{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Johnson Union Grove village trustee resigning

Johnson

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Village Board is seeking to fill a vacancy following the midterm resignation of trustee Ryan Johnson.

Johnson has stepped down from his elected position, citing increased time demands in his professional and family life.

“It’s time to step away,” he said, resigning effective this month.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson was elected to the Village Board in 2018 and then re-elected this spring for another two-year term. Village trustees are paid $6,300 a year.

Village Clerk Rebecca Wallendal said applications are due by Jan. 8 from anyone seeking appointment to fill Johnson’s seat on the seven-member Village Board.

Johnson’s term expires in April 2022.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

+4
State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants
Local News

State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court on Health Emergency Powers of Local Officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News