Union Grove village trustee steps down

After 10 months on the job, Village Clerk Amanda Ingle tendered her two-week notice of resignation following Tuesday night’s virtual remote Village Board meeting. The next day, she was placed on paid administrative leave.
It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.
But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.
At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.
The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”