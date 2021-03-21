Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone challenged by Steve Wicklund in spring 2021 election

Mike Aimone

AGE: 59

ADDRESS: 1326 State St. Union Grove, WI 53182

OCCUPATION: Employed by State Farm Insurance for the past 34 years and with the past 21 as an Agency Field Specialist

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science from University of Wisconsin-Parkside Business Administration/Personnel and Labor Relations

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Village President 2008-2021, Village Trustee 2005-2007.

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Co-Union Grove Kiwanis Tree Lot; Active member of bi-annual Mission trips to El Salvador with North Cape Lutheran Church; Helped start and funding the Cow Project with the El Salvador community of El Chipilte; Committee member of "Save the Mercantile" historic building on the Racine County Fair Grounds; Original representative to initiate Rails to Trails /Route of the Badger; Fundraising for joint Racine County and Union Grove “Pavilion” at School Yard Park; Kiwanis Annual Street Dance past chair person; Kiwanis food Stand Racine County Fair; St. Roberts Religious Education Teacher 17 years; Parish Festival Chairperson 10 years; Parish Counsel 8 years; Board of Directors Racine County Economic Development Corporation; Board of Directors Racine Literacy Council.