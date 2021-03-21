Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone challenged by Steve Wicklund in spring 2021 election

UNION GROVE — Mike Aimone, current incumbent, is in the running against Steve Wicklund, who has never held an elected office, for the two-year position as Union Grove’s village president.
It’s the second time in as many elections that Wicklund has challenged Aimone for the position. The annual salary for village president is $9,500. Polls close April 6.
In late January, Union Grove announced a pop-up business program to promote economic growth and small businesses in the village. What methods should Union Grove work with/use to help the village?
Aimone: Union Grove is a great place to open a retail business! I believe so much in developing small businesses in our community that I led the charge to develop our unique BYOB (Build Your Own Business) program to help new businesses find a short term location, technical assistance, business plan development and marketing support, along with access to a $500 grant through the Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund.
I know once a business owner gets set up in Union Grove, she or he will find success here. No other town in SE Wisconsin offers a program like this to new small businesses.
Wicklund: Helping small business get a foothold in our community is a win-win for the village government and the taxpayers. I think that through cooperative efforts with the Chamber of Commerce, local schools, and lending institutions, village government can help direct new and existing entrepreneurs to programs that may include tax credits, worker training, zoning changes, low interest loans, and help with fast tracking licensing and permitting.
Another component would be to eliminate road blocks in terms of what commercial building owners can do or not do with the property they own and revisit the village sign ordinance. It’s time we get serious about business and help owners discover the tools to let them be their best and have their brand represented the way they envisioned. We can’t do it for them, but we can help.
Last December, Union Grove announced the Canopy Hill residential project, which could help the population grow by about 20%. Some residents are concerned that this will cause the village to lose its “rural image.” Do you think expanding Union Grove’s population through projects like this is a good idea?
Aimone: Planned and measured growth is essential for every community to remain fiscally sustainable without raising taxes on current residents and businesses. I have been involved with the Canopy Hill Development plan since 2007. In its current form, the new neighborhood will consist of single family lots, multi-family buildings, ranch duplexes, owner-occupied town home duplexes and senior housing units.
This development will phase in over 8 years. It has been meticulously reviewed by our utilities and infrastructure professionals, as well as the school district and public safety commissions to ensure we will be able to support our new neighbors without cost to our existing residents.
Wicklund: My personal belief is that the village should strive to achieve density through townhomes and condominiums. I think allowing the large multi-unit apartment structures is not consistent with the “rural” or “small town” image. My hope is that new representation will attract more people to meetings to participate in a process they now feel is predetermined and they cannot change.
I want the community to discover its voice. Only through engagement with the taxpayer can we make sure we are growing in a way the community supports. What’s done is done.
It’s now time to turn our attention and focus on the commercial and industrial development opportunities that lie ahead of us. We need to make these choices as a community, learn from past mistakes, and strive to find ways to bring value to the taxpayer.
With all of the upcoming developments in the village, how will Union Grove play a role in the county’s effort to support low-income/minority residents in the workforce?
Aimone: Recently I charged our CDA to conduct a housing survey of Real Estate Professionals, Mortgage Professionals, Local Employers, School Administrators and Regional Builders.
Housing demand is very high, impacting prices and the ability to find homes. Most common home buyers are families with school-aged children. Senior-targeted housing is needed to prevent senior flight. Availability of entry level housing has no impact on local employers to attract or retain employees. Construction costs prevent the construction of affordable/workforce homes, without government subsidies and tax based credits. Upon further analysis the Village Board has agreed that Union Grove currently has the right overall percentage of affordable housing compared to our neighboring communities.
Wicklund: I think it’s the role of any local government body to cooperate with other agencies in endeavors that encourage a healthy job growth environment. We need employers that can offer these entry level wage earners opportunities to attain meaningful employment that provides job training that will not only let them learn valuable skills, but help them climb the social-economic ladder.