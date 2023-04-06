UNION GROVE — Union Grove voters are returning one village trustee while removing another trustee and also re-electing the community's municipal judge.

Trustee Janice Winget was re-elected Tuesday in a contest with challenger Dana Berry.

Incumbent Patrick Brinkman, however, was unseated by challenger Sara Gloeckler in another Village Board race.

And Municipal Judge Melanie Reichert withstood a challenge from Daniel Gruhn.

In the race for Village Trustee No. 3 seat, Winget defeated Berry by a vote of 836 to 419, to capture her fourth term on the Village Board.

In the Trustee No. 1 contest, Gloeckler finished with 849 votes to Brinkman's 449 votes, defeating an incumbent who was seeking his second term.

Gloeckler was making her first run for elected office.

Village trustees serve two-year terms at a salary of $6,300 a year.

In the municipal judge contest, voters re-elected Reichert over Gruhn by a vote of 717 to 535. The judge serves a four-year term at a salary of $4,500 a year.

