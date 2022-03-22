Union Grove village administrator takes new job in Milwaukee County

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Village Administrator Mike Hawes is resigning after three years on the job to take a similar position in the Milwaukee suburb of Greendale.

Hawes has been named the new village manager in Greendale, where he will get the chance to lead a community with a larger population and a larger budget than Union Grove.

Greendale has about 15,000 people and an annual village budget of $24 million — both approximately three times larger than Union Grove.

Hawes’ salary will be increasing, too, from $93,000 to $127,000, as he succeeds Village Manager Todd Michaels, who is retiring after 15 years as Greendale’s top non-elected local official.

Hawes said he was not actively searching for a new job, but he heard Michaels was retiring, and he had always been interested in Greendale.

“It just felt like the right time and the right fit,” he said.

The Greendale Village Board voted on Friday to approve a contract with Hawes. His last day on the job in Union Grove will be April 19.

The Union Grove Village Board has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to consider the search for a new village administrator.

Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said he credits Hawes with bringing new development to the community, including the Canopy Hills project, which could attract more than 300 new families.

“We’ve proud of him and the work that he’s done here,” Wicklund said. “He’s just been a Johnny-on-the-spot.”

Hawes, 37, became Union Grove’s village administrator in February 2019, after serving five years as village administrator and clerk-treasurer for the Village of Wind Point. He also had previously served as Lake Geneva’s city clerk.

He was among an estimated 20 applicants for the Greendale job.

Greendale Village President Jason Cyborowski said the Milwaukee County village has a limited amount of vacant land remaining, and officials were impressed with Hawes’ enthusiasm for pursuing developers to make good use of the land.

“Everybody thought he was very energetic and had a very positive attitude,” Cyborowski said.

As a village manager, Hawes will enjoy more authority than a village administrator typically has, with all department heads reporting to him as opposed to reporting to the village board.

Greendale has about 100 full-time employees, compared to 15 in Union Grove.

Michaels, who plans to work with Hawes on the transition until July, said his successor takes over as Greendale is undergoing property re-evaluation and a changing environment for its shopping malls.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Michaels said. “I think he can do it.”

Hawes said he is proud of having worked to improve Union Grove’s economic development, as well as parks, communications and capital planning.

He also said he enjoyed working with his village colleagues and members of the community.

“It has been an awesome experience,” he said. “There is so much in Union Grove to feel positive about, and I wish them the best going forward.”

