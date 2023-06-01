Bennett filled the role of acting village administrator before being hired for the position.
The other finalists at the time were Will Kolschowsky, a management analyst for Urbana, Illinois; Todd Willis, economic development coordinator for Brookfield; Theresa Loomer, village administrator for Fontana; and Chris Bennett, neighborhood services director for Whitewater.
Chris Bennett is not related to Kerry Bennett.
Wicklund said the village also is served well by Village Clerk Sara Spencer and Village Treasurer/Court Clerk Roberta Campbell.
The village president expressed confidence that local government will continue operating smoothly and effectively during the transition to a new administrator.
"I think we'll be fine," he said.
What's next
The Union Grove Village Board is scheduled for a special meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the municipal center, 925 15th Ave. The board plans to hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the village administrator's resignation.