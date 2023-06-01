UNION GROVE — The village administrator for Union Grove is stepping down after four years in village government, including the past year in the top position.

Kerry Bennett, who became village administrator in June 2022, said Wednesday she is leaving her $85,000-a-year position for personal reasons.

Bennett said her last day on the job will be July 17.

"I have resigned for personal reasons, and do not have any definite career plans at this time," she said in an email. "The village and I are on good terms, and I wish them much success in the future.

The Union Grove Village Board was scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Bennett's resignation.

Village President Steve Wicklund said he was surprised by Bennett's resignation, but he was glad she provided the village with notice to prepare and adjust.

Wicklund had high praise for Bennett's performance as village administrator.

"I think she did a great job," he said. "Given time, I think she would've grown even further into the role."

Bennett, who had served three years as village treasurer, was chosen from among four finalists to succeed Village Administrator Mike Hawes.

Hawes resigned after three years on the job to take a similar position in Milwaukee County.

Bennett filled the role of acting village administrator before being hired for the position.

The other finalists at the time were Will Kolschowsky, a management analyst for Urbana, Illinois; Todd Willis, economic development coordinator for Brookfield; Theresa Loomer, village administrator for Fontana; and Chris Bennett, neighborhood services director for Whitewater.

Chris Bennett is not related to Kerry Bennett.

Wicklund said the village also is served well by Village Clerk Sara Spencer and Village Treasurer/Court Clerk Roberta Campbell.

The village president expressed confidence that local government will continue operating smoothly and effectively during the transition to a new administrator.

"I think we'll be fine," he said.

