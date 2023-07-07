UNION GROVE — A soon-to-be-vacant village administrator position has attracted 20 job applicants, giving officials confidence that the right candidate can be found soon.

Union Grove Village Board members have started interviewing applicants to succeed Village Administrator Kerry Bennett, who is stepping down after one year on the job.

Board members say they are impressed with the quality of applicants pursuing the village's top non-elected administrative post.

Trustee Sandy Born, who is chairwoman of the Village Board Personnel Committee, said some applicants seem unqualified, but others meet the village's expectations and needs.

"We did find a good handful," Born said.

The committee hopes to have a recommendation for the full Village Board before Bennett's final day on the job, scheduled for July 17.

Bennett served three years as the village treasurer before being hired in June 2022 for the administrator job at a salary of $85,000 a year. She succeeded Mike Hawes, who stepped down after three years to take a similar position in Milwaukee County.

Bennett is resigning after one year for personal reasons.

The village administrator supervises other village employees and works with the elected seven-member Village Board to plan and implement an annual budget of $11.7 million, including $2 million in property taxes.

The Village Board hires the administrator.

Village President Steve Wicklund said he was pleased to see 20 applicants for the position, including some with local government or financial management experience.

The Personnel Committee already has interviewed two applicants, and more interviews are scheduled July 11.

"I'm hopeful that out of the crop we've cultivated here, we'll find one," Wicklund said.

The committee includes Born, Wicklund and Trustee Amy Ruffalo.

Born said the most important qualifications are leadership abilities and budgeting experience.

Officials are making progress in reviewing the 20 applications, Born said, adding that she aims to have a recommendation soon for the full Village Board.

"It's slowly, but it's going," she said.

