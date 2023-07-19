UNION GROVE — Two outside candidates have been named finalists — one of them for a second time — for the vacant Union Grove village administrator position.

The village announced Monday that the search is coming down to finalists Chris Bennett and Karen Kastenson.

Both will be interviewed by the Union Grove Village Board behind closed doors July 24 before the board makes a decision on filling the $85,000-a-year administrator post.

About 20 people initially submitted applications for the position.

Bennett was a finalist for the same job in 2022 — the last time village officials filled the position.

Bennett, who lives in Rochester and once served on the Rochester Village Board, works as neighborhood services director for the City of Whitewater. His previous experience included positions in the U.S. Navy and the private sector, including The Journal Times.

He has a master’s degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University.

Bennett is not related to Kerry Bennett, who was named Union Grove village administrator last summer, but who then resigned after one year on the job.

Kastenson, who also has local ties, works as city clerk and director of clerk services for the City of Franklin in Milwaukee County.

Kastenson began her career with the Village of Sturtevant and later held positions with the Town of Raymond and the Town of Yorkville. In Yorkville, she served as deputy clerk-treasurer from 2008 to 2012.

She also has experience with the City of Oak Creek and the City of South Milwaukee.

Kastenson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Union Grove’s village administrator is the top nonelected official in local government, working with the seven-member Village Board to establish and manage a village budget, currently set at $11.7 million a year.

Officials have not announced a schedule for making a hiring decision.

