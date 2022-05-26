Union Grove veterans home among the nation's worst for care, investigation finds

DOVER — State and federal lawmakers are expressing dismay following a report of mistreatment and neglect of residents in the state-run Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published an investigative report Thursday showing that residents in the Racine County facility have endured physical abuse, medication errors, unsanitary conditions and other problems.

"It's a dump," one former resident told the Milwaukee newspaper of the veterans home, which is named for Union Grove but is located in the Town of Dover.

According to the newspaper's investigation, the home licensed to care for 158 people has been cited with 62 operating violations in the past five years, ranking among the five worst offenders out of 117 federally certified veteran facilities in the nation.

The violations date back to the administration of Republican Gov. Scott Walker and have continued since Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took office in 2019.

State officials told the Journal Sentinel that staffing shortages and leadership turnover have contributed to what they acknowledge is a troublesome situation at the Racine County home.

"Union Grove is a challenge," state Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said. "We are still changing the culture."

It is one of three such veterans homes operated by the state, with the other two located in King and Chippewa Falls.

Evers and Kolar both visited the Dover facility just this spring for a ceremonial signing of bills aimed at improving education and job opportunities for Wisconsin veterans.

Among those reacting to the Journal Sentinel report, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, issued a joint statement calling the report of veteran mistreatment "completely unacceptable."

“Our veterans deserve better, our veterans have earned better," Vos and Wanggaard said. "And we all expect better.”

To address staffing shortages at the Dover facility, the Evers administration had ordered deployments of the Wisconsin National Guard to serve as nursing assistants and also accepted help from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

Vos and Wanggaard accused Evers of rejecting the federal assistance, which the state turned down initially, but then accepted after a COVID-19 outbreak that led to 10 deaths at the facility in 2020. The two state legislators also accused the governor of ending the National Guard's participation early. That temporary assignment in Dover ended less than two months before on the National Guard's own timetable when funding for the mission was running out.

Citing "consistent mismanagement" at the veterans home, Vos and Wanggaard alleged that quality of management and care have "fallen off a cliff since 2019" — the same year that Evers succeeded Walker.

“It’s obvious that something needs to change," the two Republicans said. "You can’t just keep doing the same thing over and over and getting the same result. Something needs to change, and needs to change now."

The Journal Sentinel investigation found problems and violations at the veterans home dating back to 2017 and 2018, during the Republican administration of Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

The newspaper reported that inspectors in 2017 found 17 violations that involved staff making medication errors, neglecting wound care, serving poor food and unnecessarily restraining residents. Another 25 violations were reported to have occurred starting in 2018.

Kleefisch is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Evers in a gubernatorial race to be decided by voters in November.

Kleefisch and Evers could not be reached for comment.

More recently, the newspaper documented violations recorded in 2021 and 2022 for such issues as failing to investigate reports of patient abuse, not giving residents regular showers, and failing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, whose congressional district includes the Veterans Home at Union Grove, told the Journal Sentinel that he had received reports of problems at the home for years, but that he "didn't understand the scope."

In a statement Thursday responding to the newspaper's report, Steil said he had previously questioned state and federal authorities about how the veterans home was managing the COVID-19 pandemic, but not about any other issues.

Steil said the newspaper's report of mistreatment and abuse of residents in Dover "makes my stomach churn."

“The lack of care and abuse veterans have suffered at the Union Grove facility is abhorrent and unacceptable," he said. "I will continue my work at the federal level to ensure our veterans receive the care they deserve."

Pointing a finger at Evers without mentioning Walker or Kleefisch, the Republican congressman added: "It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that this wasn’t a five-alarm fire for the Evers administration that runs the facility."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.