Union Grove veteran hangout spot offers classes, support, art

UNION GROVE — Several years ago, while at the Milwaukee VA facility, Josh Christensen was in an art room when he met a 19-year-old fellow Army veteran in a post-traumatic stress disorder program.

The 19-year-old was the only one in his squad who survived combat; everyone else had been killed. He wouldn’t say a word, but was known to flip over tables and kick walls.

“He had the dead stare,” Christensen said.

Christensen watched the man work on a ceramic piece, and when he was finished, he finally spoke by asking Christensen: “What do you think?”

“I said ‘that’s beautiful,’ ” said Christensen, a Union Grove resident who served in the Army from 1986 to 1993. “It made me realize art therapy is so instrumental in helping veterans with severe PTSD.”

A large part of veterans’ residential treatment at the VA is art therapy. After they’re out of the program, they don’t have an easy, obvious path to get back into art, Christensen said.

This incident was part of his inspiration to form By Veterans For Veterans, a spot to create art, eat, watch a movie, buy clothing and shoes, toys and antique gifts or simply relax.

Christensen co-owns the limited liability corporation with his business partner and fellow Union Grove resident, Christine Luxem. The two plan to add a 501©(3) nonprofit aspect to the venture.

“Some veterans come in and they’re bored, or just want to hang out,” Luxem said.

By Veterans For Veterans is located at 1011 Main St., Union Grove and is open from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

‘Great for everybody’

By Veterans For Veterans opened in 2020 in Luxem’s garage. It slowly moved to her basement, then moved adjacent to the current location. The current location then opened at the beginning of this year.

Christensen said he’d consider the LLC to be in “phase 4” of conception.

“It’s been fun and we’ve come a long way,” Christensen said. “We’ve been wearing all the hats.”

So far, the friends said they have received a lot of “great support” from the community.

People young and old from Union Grove and Burlington are donating time and money to help them set up. Veterans have helped set up the woodworking shop, move equipment or create pottery to sell, which pays it forward, Christensen said. They’re additionally receiving help from Burlington High School students.

Veterans are coming in from as far as Racine to use the space.

The organization is initiating support groups this month, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Military Moms, Military Spouses and Patriot Talk. The first AA meeting was Monday.

“We want veterans to come out of their shell. Some of them have substance abuse or are isolated. They use drugs or are complacent,” Christensen said. “Once they learn about art therapy, they enjoy it.”

Art classes and activities include pottery, drawing, woodworking and watercolor painting. They’re open to veterans and non-veterans; they’re free for veterans, and non-veterans are encouraged to make a donation. They make a great family art opportunity, Christensen said.

“Art’s great for everybody,” he said.

By Veterans For Veterans is stocked with prepackaged snacks, but Luxem makes one hot meal per day. The LLC has additionally held holiday dinners for veterans, including at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I feed all the guys,” Luxem said.

Starting the venture

Luxem, 49, has worked in day care and foster care almost her whole life. She knew she wanted to eventually start a nonprofit; when she found out Christensen owned a kiln and 50 molds, they came up with the idea to create a space for veterans who had nowhere to go after they exited the VA residential treatment program.

Luxem’s grandfather served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. She never met him, but still owns his dog tags in remembrance.

“He gave everything to let us be free,” Luxem said. “I have mad respect for people who are selfless and put their life on the line to protect us.”

Christensen, 57, said he and Luxem wanted to do something for veterans because of how important they are to the country.

“9/11 was pretty bad. That was right in our own backyard. You never thought you’d see that in the U.S.,” Christensen said.

Future goals

Luxem and Christensen have operated at a loss since opening; they said any proceeds will be going to veterans causes, Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They are setting up a 100-year-old barn to become a furniture storage area for their Help-A-Vet program. The program will help furnish homeless veterans’ new homes while helping them transition to a better place, Luxem said.

While still working out transportation details, Luxem and Christensen hope to add field trip opportunities. They want to bring veterans from the Milwaukee or Whitewater VA facilities to Union Grove to spend time there.

The partners also hope, within two to three years, to have an e-commerce website for tiles, mugs and vases with branded military images licensed by all five branches. They hope to manufacture and distribute the products.

Luxem said longer-term goals include potentially setting up outreach centers in each state.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this goes,” Christensen said.

