Union Grove trustee candidates weigh in on village's expanding population, changes in business

UNION GROVE — Four newcomers are in the running for a seat on the Village of Union Grove Board as trustees for the April 6 election.
The trustee candidates are Patrick Brinkman, Jennifer Ditscheit, Kristine Faust and Eugene Faust. The Fausts declined to comment when asked for written responses to the questions below.
The trustee candidates are competing for two-year terms with a $6,300 annual salary.
In late January, Union Grove announced a pop-up business program to promote economic growth and small businesses in the village. What methods should Union Grove work with/use to help the village?
Brinkman: The Village of Union Grove needs to create better Main Street business policies and rejuvenate the Main Street sector for prosperity.
Ditscheit: The Build Your Own Business program is an exciting opportunity for newly formed or home-based businesses to give their business model a test run. The Village should work closely with the Chamber of Commerce, the local high school, and technical college to help provide support for businesses entering the program. The Village should also revisit the downtown design guidelines and signage requirements to make it easier for businesses on Main Street to thrive.
Last December, Union Grove announced the Canopy Hill residential project, which could help the population grow by about 20%. Some residents are concerned that this will cause the village to lose its “rural image.” Do you think expanding Union Grove’s population through projects like this is a good idea? Why or why not?
Brinkman: Union Grove residential growth is inevitable, but there needs to be monitoring of the subdivision housing development to maintain the village's proper standards and healthy growth. There are better ways to create beneficial growth projects without creating other issues such as traffic congestion, water, sewer issues, infrastructure issues, and crowded classrooms in the Union Grove schools.
Ditscheit: I am concerned about the number of apartments that are going to be built and the possibility of a new Tax Increment District (TID) within TID 4. In residential areas TIDs deny the public service taxing authorities (i.e; fire, police, schools, etc.) an increase in tax dollars, while the demand for these same services continues to grow. TIDs work well in industrial areas because the demand for public services is not as high. I would like to see the Village focus its efforts toward the creation of an additional business park that would help the community to prosper without losing its small town feel.
With all of the upcoming developments in the village, how will Union Grove play a role in the county’s effort to support low-income/minority residents in the workforce?
Brinkman: Creating better policies for Main Street and Highway 11 businesses and rejuvenating the Main Street business sector for prosperity will create more employers to generate more support for the residents to become the village workforce.
Ditscheit: I would encourage Union Grove to take advantage of its many partners to ensure that programs are offered locally to assist residents’ growth within the workforce. These partners include the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development board, Racine Workforce Solutions, Racine County Economic Development Corp, the Small Business Association, and Gateway. The addition of another business park to the Village would increase the amount of sustaining wage jobs available to our residents.