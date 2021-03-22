Union Grove trustee candidates weigh in on village's expanding population, changes in business

Last December, Union Grove announced the Canopy Hill residential project, which could help the population grow by about 20%. Some residents are concerned that this will cause the village to lose its “rural image.” Do you think expanding Union Grove’s population through projects like this is a good idea? Why or why not?

Brinkman: Union Grove residential growth is inevitable, but there needs to be monitoring of the subdivision housing development to maintain the village's proper standards and healthy growth. There are better ways to create beneficial growth projects without creating other issues such as traffic congestion, water, sewer issues, infrastructure issues, and crowded classrooms in the Union Grove schools.