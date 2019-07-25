Residents will be able to take the survey online or by sending responses by mail from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, said Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Responses will be limited to one per household.
The survey asks respondents for thoughts on municipal services, safety, neighborhood conditions, where residents get their news about the village and more, according to the draft approved by village trustees. In all, there are 68 metrics across seven main categories.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The survey comes at a crossroads for the village, as it is faced with growth from several proposed housing developments spurred by the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant, but is also landlocked by the municipal incorporation of neighboring Yorkville, which surrounds Union Grove.
Though the survey does not mention any of the village’s proposed developments by name, there are categories for how residents view new residential and commercial development, on a scale of very negative to very positive.
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Union Grove Parade
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.