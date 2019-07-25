{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Residents will be able to voice their opinions on a broad range of topics from drainage to development when the village issues a community survey in September.

In an effort to get a wider range of citizen feedback than those who comment on social media or attend meetings, the Village Board on June 24 tasked the Administration Committee with creating a survey. On Monday, the Village Board approved a final version of the survey to be sent out with the fall edition of the Village Voice newsletter.

Residents will be able to take the survey online or by sending responses by mail from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, said Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Responses will be limited to one per household.

The survey asks respondents for thoughts on municipal services, safety, neighborhood conditions, where residents get their news about the village and more, according to the draft approved by village trustees. In all, there are 68 metrics across seven main categories.

The survey comes at a crossroads for the village, as it is faced with growth from several proposed housing developments spurred by the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant, but is also landlocked by the municipal incorporation of neighboring Yorkville, which surrounds Union Grove.

Though the survey does not mention any of the village’s proposed developments by name, there are categories for how residents view new residential and commercial development, on a scale of very negative to very positive.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

