Union Grove to offer relief loans to local businesses

“I’m really thrilled as a community or as a Village Board that we’ve got the funds available to try and help out in these times,” Village President Mike Aimone said.

Due to the limited capital available, higher priority will be given to applicant businesses that are completely shut down or have a higher number of jobs impacted.

Approved applicants will be those that were viable before the pandemic and have an ability to reopen and retain jobs.

Funding source

The February 2020 revolving loan fund balance was about $282,000, with one loan continuing to make payments into the fund. With $100,000 allocated to the new relief program, there would remain $182,000 to lend in addition to repayments from loans into the fund. Discussions with village staff will continue on how to restructure the Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund for other loans and a policy manual will be drafted.

With the program, there will be a three-month principal deferral with an option for an automatic three-month deferral extension based on need.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last or how long these businesses are impacted,” Engel said. “Even once they reopen, we don’t know how long it will be before they can regain their customer base.”