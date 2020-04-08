Union Grove to offer relief loans to local businesses

UNION GROVE — A program is coming to Union Grove that will offer loans of up to $5,000 to quickly address cash needs for businesses seeking to cover monthly costs and expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Relief Program is to be offered to businesses that have been in operation for at least one year, are located in the village and have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Carolyn Engel, business finance manager at Racine County Economic Development Corp., said RCEDC is finding lots of businesses needing fast cash due to the pandemic.
“This program was intentionally structured to provide an expedited application and disbursement process to try to meet those needs while they wait for other resources to become available,” Engel said at a special Union Grove Village Board meeting Monday night.
The program was unanimously approved by the board Monday and is intended to supplement other programs offered through federal, state and other resources. The program is going to be administered by RCEDC on behalf of the village.
An allocation of $100,000 will assist about 20 businesses, Engel said. The money for the new program is coming from the existing Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund, originally sourced through federal community development block grant dollars.
“I’m really thrilled as a community or as a Village Board that we’ve got the funds available to try and help out in these times,” Village President Mike Aimone said.
Due to the limited capital available, higher priority will be given to applicant businesses that are completely shut down or have a higher number of jobs impacted.
Approved applicants will be those that were viable before the pandemic and have an ability to reopen and retain jobs.
Funding source
The February 2020 revolving loan fund balance was about $282,000, with one loan continuing to make payments into the fund. With $100,000 allocated to the new relief program, there would remain $182,000 to lend in addition to repayments from loans into the fund. Discussions with village staff will continue on how to restructure the Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund for other loans and a policy manual will be drafted.
With the program, there will be a three-month principal deferral with an option for an automatic three-month deferral extension based on need.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last or how long these businesses are impacted,” Engel said. “Even once they reopen, we don’t know how long it will be before they can regain their customer base.”
Interest is 0% for a one-year term. Interest rates have not yet been determined for future years. The applicant also may be given a light credit review dependent on years in business and the amount of loan requested.
Village Trustee Peter Hansen raised the concern that one year may not be a long enough time for businesses to repay the loan money. He suggested having a second round of loan disbursements in the second year.
Engel said the relief program is intended to be short-term and struggling businesses can try other options through the federal relief programs that will allow higher loan money amounts and longer terms.
“If we can’t help these businesses out, there’s going to be a lot of vacancies we’re going to have to fill in the future,” Trustee Gordon Svendsen said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.