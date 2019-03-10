UNION GROVE — The Village of Union Grove is receiving money from Racine County for a new entertainment stage. Now it’s up to the community to figure out where to place it and how to build it.
The village was awarded a $100,000 grant from the county for the sole purpose of building an “entertainment stage” somewhere in Union Grove.
The idea for the stage was first brought to the county by Village President Mike Aimone. He said he met with County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to see if there were any funds available for this type of project. The County offered the grant after Aimone made a pitch that the stage would not only benefit Union Grove, but also the Village of Yorkville, which currently pays a yearly stipend to the Village’s recreation department.
“An entertainment stage would provide yet another opportunity for the community to come together and appeal to an even wider age range and for those that maybe aren’t involved in athletics,” he said. “Discussions have been held at numerous service organizations, with there being support for such an addition to Union Grove.”
The subcommittees
It’s now up to residents in Union Grove to decide where and how it will be built, along with what types of events will occur at the stage.
The village is completing this work by forming four separate subcommittees. These subcommittees include site selection, design/bidding, rules/governance and fundraising/events. The site selection subcommittee met Wednesday night at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., in Union Grove.
The 19 members of the site selection subcommittee, who volunteered to participate at a meeting one week before, narrowed the possible list of locations down to four sites across the village. These locations include Leider Park, Legion Park, Grade School Park and Village Square Park.
The possible locations have to be owned by the village, and have to be large enough to fit the structure, which would likely be around 40 feet wide, 30 feet long and 14 feet high, according to estimates from Bower Design and Construction. Each of these potential sites could potentially fit an entertainment stage.
Pros and cons
Pros and cons were discussed for each site at the meeting, which included parking, walkability, proximity to residential areas, bathroom availability, and the location itself, among many others.
Parking and a pavilion were the main pros for Leider Park, located near High Street and 8th Avenue. However, the subcommittee noted that it wasn’t centrally located, and the existence of a soccer field could pose concerns.
Proximity to Union Grove High School, parking and walkability were the general pros for Legion Park, near Main Street and 7th Avenue. The subcommittee did say however, that the Department of Natural Resources might not allow them to build on the site, as it used to be a dump site.
Location, walkability and its proximity to a bike path were the pros for Grade School Park, 810 14th Ave. Cons included the fact that it’s located in a residential neighborhood, and the fact that the park occasionally gets very wet after a large amount of rain.
The fact that Village Square Park, located at Main Street and 10th Avenue, is located in Downtown Union Grove, and away from a residential area, were the major pros for this site. However, the subcommittee agreed that parking and lack of bathrooms were concerns.
Jim McCormick, who was selected as the chairperson of the subcommittee at the meeting Wednesday, encouraged committee members to explore the potential sites for themselves. He was excited for the process to get underway, but said it’s up to the subcommittee to decide the location in the end.
“There’s not a whole lot of activities here in Union Grove, unlike Racine or Kenosha, which are bigger cities and have a lot more planned activities,” said McCormick. “To be able to walk to this and enjoy a performance is another nice thing to have in Union Grove.”
Future work
The subcommittee is scheduled to meet again this week on Wednesday to further discuss these locations. Ideally, the group will make their decision by the end of the month so the work of the design/bidding committee can begin. The money allocated for the grant is included in the County’s 2019 budget.
The total for the plans could total $120,000, meaning the fundraising committee would help find funds to complete the process. Maintenance and upkeep of the stage would then likely be paid for by the Village’s parks department budget, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.
Members were encouraged to visit the sites themselves before the subcommittee’s next meeting, which will be Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Aimone, who is calling the stage a “true community activity center” is encouraging residents to attend the meeting to discuss the sites.
Acoustic music, area school performances on Jazz ensembles and library programs are just a few of the things Aimone is envisioning for the future of the stage.
More information about the selection process can be found online at www.uniongrove.net/entertainment-stage
